Known primarily for its eye-catching and rather pricey in-ear headphones, Campfire Audio has gone in a different direction with its latest product.

The Relay DAC/AMP is a tiny, portable DAC and headphone amp, similar to the USB DAC design of the five-star Audioquest DragonFly Cobalt.

Measuring just 57mm x 23mm x 10mm and with a wallet-friendly price, the Relay DAC aims to deliver the more powerful sonic capabilities of larger desktop alternatives, while remaining comfortably pocketable.

The Relay is able to support hi-res audio files up to 32-bit/768kHz and it handles PCM and DSD playback formats as well.

Powering the device is the AKM 4493 SEQ DAC chip. According to founder and lead acoustic designer Ken Ball, this DAC chip was chosen for its technical prowess and engaging sound character, stating that it "imparts just the right amount of colour and a touch of a classic analogue sound signature".

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

The DAC's precision-machined aluminium housing contains both 3.5mm single-ended and 4.4mm balanced headphone outputs, letting users match their preferred connection type.

You can also select high and low gain settings and choose between six filter modes to customise your headphone listening set-up.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Control options include a 60-step volume control and built-in media playback controls, while the USB-C connectivity provides compatibility across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android platforms.

This means you can directly plug the Relay DAC/AMP into your USB-C-toting smartphone (such as an iPhone 16 Pro) and listen with your favourite wired headphones, should you wish.

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

Inside the box, you'll get a 6cm USB-C to USB-C cable, a microfibre cleaning cloth, and a black cushioned Ripstop carrying bag.

Campfire Audio positions the Relay as addressing the demands of modern portable hi-fi, stating that the company hopes it "gives users the high-level of performance they expect from bulkier devices, with the flexibility of variable parameters and the convenience of a compact, robust form factor".

The Campfire Audio Relay DAC/AMP is available now and is priced at £229 / $229. No Australian pricing or release date information is available at this time.

We haven’t had a chance to take the Relay for a spin yet, but if you’re in the market for a portable DAC, feel free to check out our list of the best DACs to see how the competition fares.

MORE:

Beyerdynamic brings vintage '70s style to its mid-range noise-cancelling headphones

These are the best wired headphones we've tried and tested

This budget desktop DAC offers as many features and connections as its rivals – but at a much lower price