iFi's flagship iDSD Valkyrie DAC/amp teases cutting-edge tech for a sound that's worthy of Valhalla

iFi is back with another DAC and headphone amplifier. The iDSD Valkyrie acts as the brand's flagship portable DAC/amp, teasing a performance that's tailor-made for listeners who "crave musicality and emotional depth" in a versatile, portable product.

The Valkyrie is built around four Burr-Brown DACs in a hybrid multi-bit configuration, an arrangement which iFi claims offers low-level linearity for "breathtaking" detail levels. Aiming to get the most out of the Valkyrie's DAC array is 'K2HD' technology, a proprietary mastering system designed to bring out the "warmth and emotion" of music by restoring music closer to its original master. The DAC also uses DSD Remastering to improve the resolution of DSD files while reducing distortion and increasing detail levels.

How about supported formats? The iDSD Valkyrie offers hi-res support up to 32-bit/768kHz and DSD512 files, while aptX Lossless Bluetooth streaming means it should be capable of streaming CD quality losslessly (16-bit/44.1kHz). Further Bluetooth codec support includes aptX Adaptive, LDAC, AAC and SBC.

iFi's flagship DAC offers a choice of six digital filters for more flexibility in how you choose to experience your music. The Valkyrie employs switchable analogue circuitry for its EQ modes, rather than the oft-used Digital Signal Processing (DSP), arguing that such a setup "preserves audio quality and allows for more natural frequency adjustment". Those modes consist of XSpace, which creates an expanded soundscape; XBassIIl for a fuller low-end headphones experience; and XPresence, which brings midrange frequencies forward for enhanced vocal clarity and "a more engaging, intimate sound".

In terms of physical connections, the Valykrie provides balanced analogue 4.4mm and 3.5mm inputs alongside USB-C and a combined optical/coaxial S/PDIF input. There's also a balanced 4.4mm, twin 3.5mm and a single RCA line output, not to mention 4.4mm and 3.5mm headphone outputs for hooking up to your headphones. Thanks to its high peak output, the Valkyrie should be able to handle the most power-hungry headphones without fuss.

If you're planning on using the new DAC as a portable companion for your cans, the Valkyrie offers 18 hours of playback on a single charge.

The iDSD Valkyrie is available now, priced at £1699 / $1699 / €1699.

