Cambridge Audio takes one of our favourite streaming amps to the next level with its fully featured Evo 150 SE
The Evo 150 SE promises boundary-pushing performance
Cambridge Audio has added to its arsenal of streaming amplifiers with its new Evo 150 SE. We reviewed the original Evo 150, as well as its more affordable sibling, the Evo 75, back in 2021, awarding both the full five stars, so expectations are high for this latest addition to the established line.
This Special Edition promises to take the Evo 150's performance to the next level, offering elevated sonic performance thanks to more high-quality components, improvements made throughout the model's signal path and a refined output stage.
Central to the new model's performance is an ESS SABRE ES9018k2m DAC, with Cambridge teasing “emotive sound with exceptional clarity, resolution and musicality”. The Class-D streaming amp delivers 150 watts per channel into 8 ohms via its new 'NCOREx' module, so it shouldn't have too much trouble driving demanding speakers.
There is support for Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Amazon Music, Deezer and Qobuz. It is also Roon Ready and supports uPnP for streaming locally stored files over your network, as well as offering up aptX HD Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 and Google Cast.
As for physical connections, the new unit comes equipped with an RCA line input and balanced XLR inputs for analogue sources, as well as two optical, a coaxial and USB inputs for digital sources.
An HDMI ARC connection allows the user to hook the unit up to a TV. There is also a moving-magnet phono stage for connecting a turntable, plus a subwoofer-out for adding a sub for extra bass.
The Evo 150 SE has been designed to look clean and compact, and sports a 6.8-inch colour screen alongside a large dual-concentric control knob.
When you're not up close and personal with it, all of the new model's major functionalities can be accessed via Cambridge's rebranded StreamMagic app. A dedicated remote control is also supplied if you prefer to keep things more traditional.
You even get a choice of two side-panel designs which can be magnetically attached and easily changed, and you can pick from real wood or rigid metallic inserts depending on your mood and/or decor.
According to Matt Dore, Cambridge's CTO: “Evo 150 has been a very special product, merging hi-fi sound with lifestyle-friendly aesthetics and convenience. For this special edition, we’ve pushed the boundaries of what to expect from Class D amplification – an even more musical listening experience in a design that has been further refined.”
The Cambridge Audio Evo 150 SE is available now, priced at £1999 / $3299 / €2399.
