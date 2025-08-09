If you're looking for a top-notch family drama to get stuck into weekend, this could be the ideal watch. Sean Durkin's The Iron Claw is now available to stream on Netflix, offering high-stakes wrestling matches as well as heart-breaking tragedy.

We won't go into spoiler territory here, but the movie depicts the lives of the real-life Von Erich wrestling family in the 1980s.

The four sons, expertly played by some big names such as Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman) and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), are strongly encouraged by their wrestling father to follow in his footsteps and dedicate their lives to the sport.

But the pressure is a hard burden to bear, and the family begins to struggle more than ever before.

Don't just take our word for it, though. The movie scored an impressive 89 per cent on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, and received generally positive reviews from critics and cinema-goers alike.

Empire's Beth Webb, for example, calls it "an eerie, beautifully executed study of duty, grief and wrestling, boasting an excellent cast, and a leap forward for its director."

The Iron Claw | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

As we said, The Iron Claw is available to stream on Netflix from today. However, it doesn't include the best audio and picture on offer compared to other streaming services. It's available in HDR10+, but there is no Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision on the cards even at the highest price bracket.

While having HDR10+ makes the lack of Vision a lot less of an issue, having no Atmos can be quite the issue for those wanting the most immersive sound experience possible.

All is not lost if you want the best quality, though. Both HBO Max and Apple TV+ offer The Iron Claw in Atmos, although the former is only available in the US. You also need to have the Ultimate ad-free subscription package for both.

If you want to physically own the disc and hold the case in your hands as you hold back tears, unfortunately it is only available as a Blu-ray with no 4K Blu-ray release as of yet in the UK or US.

So, whether you are looking to watch this stellar movie for the first time or are craving a rewatch, there are plenty of streaming options right now.

