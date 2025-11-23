Fake Black Friday is here. And by that I mean the penultimate Friday to the actual Black Friday.

For those who have somehow avoided the event until now, proper Black Friday always happens on the final Friday of November – even if Amazon and company insist it’s now a week-long event.

But, timings aside, I can confirm there are many good deals around right now, especially if you’re looking for a soundbar.

The most enticing of these is on the five-star Sonos Arc Ultra, which is currently the bar we recommend to most people in our best Dolby Atmos soundbars guide.

And, to be clear, with Amazon currently offering it for £799 (save £200), that is a very compelling offer. One that I, along with the wider What Hi-Fi? team, wholeheartedly recommend to most shoppers.

Sonos Arc Ultra was £999, now £799 at Amazon (save £200)

The five-star, What Hi-Fi? Awards-winning Sonos Arc Ultra is as three-dimensional in its delivery as a single bar can be, boasting outstanding clarity, precision and tuneful bass. As a follow-up to the Arc, it had a lot to live up to, and it most certainly stepped up to the plate, with big upgrades across the board on features and performance.

But the Sonos Arc is not the soundbar I would buy, even at this excellent price.

No, as the owner of a perfectly serviceable JBL Bar 1300 system, I’d only part with my money and be tempted to change soundbars for our current money-is-no-object recommendation.

Said soundbar is the five-star KEF XIO, which is belligerently refusing discounts, so is still priced £1999 at Richer Sounds (and everywhere else, for that matter).

Why this bar when it’s over twice the price of the Sonos Arc Ultra? The answer is simple: I have the burden of knowledge.

Every year, the What Hi-Fi? team holds a hardware battle royale during Awards season, running every contender for a trophy against its rivals to find which is the absolute best of the best.

We did exactly this in our viewing and listening rooms, picking What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 winners. It meant that I got to hear the XIO and Arc Ultra directly against one another for a prolonged period as we deliberated on which products deserved a trophy.

And while I stand by our team verdict that the Arc Ultra is a more appropriate option for most people, there's no getting past the fact that the XIO’s sonic profile is more in line with my tastes.

The word I’d use to describe the XIO is precise. During all the movies we threw at it, which ranged from the bombastic Jurassic World and action-packed John Wick 2 to the wonderfully musical Dolby Atmos-remastered version of Labyrinth, the XIO’s sound just clicked with me.

Even during demanding scenes, every part of the frequency range was even handedly represented, with no part eating into the other. Rain falling on the streets had a precise, audible impact, despite the presence of a booming synth background music part.

The conflicting directions of gunfire screaming through the night sky held a distinct place from the car engine noise below during a demanding test scene in Civil War.

And that’s all before I start ranting about how wonderfully musical and dynamic David Bowie’s Magic Dance sounded watching Labyrinth.

Yes, the Arc Ultra still puts in a five-star worthy performance and has a definite edge from a performance-per-pound perspective, but it sounds a smidgeon less musical than the XIO. I know this as when I rewatched the iconic Labyrinth scene, it lost some of the magic I experienced hearing it on the XIO. And after that, I just can't think of upgrading to anything else.

Put simply, I just prefer the XIO to anything else on the market right now, and I can’t see myself bothering to upgrade to anything else, even if rivals are discounted over Black Friday.

Trust me, sometimes it's worth just getting the thing you actually want.