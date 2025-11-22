The Award-winning Sonos Arc is back on sale for Black Friday, but you shouldn't buy it – check out these five-star alternatives instead
Opt for these five-star alternatives instead
Sonos has revived the much-beloved Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar for Black Friday, citing it as the "last chance" to buy this Hall of Fame-inductee. We've raved about the Arc ever since it first launched back in 2020, but now's the time that we finally have to conclude that you shouldn't buy it, especially when these alternatives are available for similar prices.
- Check out all of the Black Friday deals at Amazon
- Richer Sounds Black Friday event: huge savings on TVs and projectors
- Sevenoaks Black Friday deals: save up to £2700 on TVs
- Peter Tyson: save hundreds on a new AV receiver
Sonos is currently offering the Arc on its official web store for £719, down from the £899 price it retailed at before the launch of the Arc Ultra (more on that in a moment). It's a fine discount of £120, but there are better options available that come within touching distance of that price.
We'll start with the obvious one...
The Sonos Arc Ultra is a better buy...
The successor to the Sonos Arc is a better soundbar in every way. It takes everything we loved about the original, and improves it with a bigger, bolder and richer sound that includes hugely improved bass thanks to the new Sound Motion driver technology.
We compared the Arc Ultra to its predecessor during our full review, and agreed that those looking for a flagship Sonos 'bar should spring for the latest version as it presents a clear upgrade over the original.
There is, of course, the matter of price to consider. The Arc Ultra is newer and more technically capable, and therefore more expensive, but we've already spotted a Black Friday deal at Amazon that knocks the price down to £799 from £999.
With just an £81 difference between the two five-star Dolby Atmos soundbars, we think the smart move is to opt for the newer model.
The Sonos Arc Ultra is a phenomenal soundbar, with clean, precise and spacious three-dimensional sound, deep and expressive bass and terrific detail. It's the soundbar we'd recommend to most people, and with £200 off, it's an excellent Black Friday deal.<p><strong>Deal also at <a href="https://richer-sounds-plc-affiliate-programme.pxf.io/c/221109/438189/7783?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fsonos-arc-ultra-black%2F%3Futm_source%3Demailmarketing%26utm_medium%3Demail%26utm_campaign%3D20251120__streaming__active%26utm_content%3D2025-11-20">Richer Sounds
The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is a superb Sonos alternative...
Looking to avoid Sonos altogether? The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is a great alternative as it offers a room-filling cinematic sound alongside a handful of creature comforts that many will appreciate.
This includes a thorough on-board calibration system that doesn't rely on your smartphone's microphone, a physical remote control as well as an app, and two HDMI passthrough sockets, though they are only rated at the HDMI 2.0 standard.
The Ambeo Soundbar Plus pumps out a rich, punchy and spacious sound, making it a worthy competitor to the Sonos Arc, and at just £750 at Amazon (down from £1299), it's only £30 more expensive than the Sonos Arc; making this an ideal choice for anyone who wants to steer clear of Sonos.
The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus delivers cinematic audio that's rich, powerful and detailed, making it a formidable opponent to the Award-winning Sonos Arc Ultra. While we'd recommend the Sonos as the better-sounding 'bar, the Sennheiser Ambeo has its own advantages that make it a great alternative at a slightly cheaper price.
The Samsung HW-Q990F is the full package...
If you're looking for a full surround sound system that features the convenience of a soundbar, then look no further than the Samsung HW-Q990F. It incorporates a dedicated subwoofer and surround sound speakers, as well as multiple HDMI 2.1 passthrough sockets, which gamers will appreciate.
It also happens to sound simply superb, which is why we bestowed it with a coveted Product of the Year Award earlier this month. The wireless subwoofer produces rich, tuneful bass, while the rest of the system provides a spacious, engaging and three-dimensional cinematic sound.
This system hits its stride with Dolby Atmos content, with soaring height effects and sounds passing seamlessly between channels, and it even handles music with finesse.
It's a whole £100 more than the Arc, meaning it's currently at £819 at Amazon; however, that's half the price it launched at, and you get a lot more in the way of features and performance for that extra money. If you have the space and budget, we'd seriously recommend paying the extra for the HW-Q990F.
The Award-winning Samsung HW-Q990F is a soundbar system that does it all. Immersive, detailed and engaging cinematic sound is paired with superb wireless convenience and a well-stocked selection of features, including HDMI 2.1 passthrough and wireless music streaming options.
More of today's best early Black Friday deals
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
- Wine, beer and spirits: save up to 34% on drinks
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.