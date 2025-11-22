Sonos has revived the much-beloved Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar for Black Friday, citing it as the "last chance" to buy this Hall of Fame-inductee. We've raved about the Arc ever since it first launched back in 2020, but now's the time that we finally have to conclude that you shouldn't buy it, especially when these alternatives are available for similar prices.

Sonos is currently offering the Arc on its official web store for £719, down from the £899 price it retailed at before the launch of the Arc Ultra (more on that in a moment). It's a fine discount of £120, but there are better options available that come within touching distance of that price.

We'll start with the obvious one...

The Sonos Arc Ultra is a better buy...

The successor to the Sonos Arc is a better soundbar in every way. It takes everything we loved about the original, and improves it with a bigger, bolder and richer sound that includes hugely improved bass thanks to the new Sound Motion driver technology.

We compared the Arc Ultra to its predecessor during our full review, and agreed that those looking for a flagship Sonos 'bar should spring for the latest version as it presents a clear upgrade over the original.

There is, of course, the matter of price to consider. The Arc Ultra is newer and more technically capable, and therefore more expensive, but we've already spotted a Black Friday deal at Amazon that knocks the price down to £799 from £999.

With just an £81 difference between the two five-star Dolby Atmos soundbars, we think the smart move is to opt for the newer model.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is a superb Sonos alternative...

Looking to avoid Sonos altogether? The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is a great alternative as it offers a room-filling cinematic sound alongside a handful of creature comforts that many will appreciate.

This includes a thorough on-board calibration system that doesn't rely on your smartphone's microphone, a physical remote control as well as an app, and two HDMI passthrough sockets, though they are only rated at the HDMI 2.0 standard.

The Ambeo Soundbar Plus pumps out a rich, punchy and spacious sound, making it a worthy competitor to the Sonos Arc, and at just £750 at Amazon (down from £1299), it's only £30 more expensive than the Sonos Arc; making this an ideal choice for anyone who wants to steer clear of Sonos.

The Samsung HW-Q990F is the full package...

If you're looking for a full surround sound system that features the convenience of a soundbar, then look no further than the Samsung HW-Q990F. It incorporates a dedicated subwoofer and surround sound speakers, as well as multiple HDMI 2.1 passthrough sockets, which gamers will appreciate.

It also happens to sound simply superb, which is why we bestowed it with a coveted Product of the Year Award earlier this month. The wireless subwoofer produces rich, tuneful bass, while the rest of the system provides a spacious, engaging and three-dimensional cinematic sound.

This system hits its stride with Dolby Atmos content, with soaring height effects and sounds passing seamlessly between channels, and it even handles music with finesse.

It's a whole £100 more than the Arc, meaning it's currently at £819 at Amazon; however, that's half the price it launched at, and you get a lot more in the way of features and performance for that extra money. If you have the space and budget, we'd seriously recommend paying the extra for the HW-Q990F.

