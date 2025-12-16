Back in 2018 when the Soundmagic E11C were released, wired headphones were a fair bit more common.

And while wireless headphones may have exploded in popularity since, we're happy to report that the SoundMagic E11C still do a fine job for those looking for a wired alternative, winning yet another What Hi-Fi? Award this year. And – no charging or pairing necessary!

Thanks to a discount, the five-star SoundMagic E11C are now available for £39 at Richer Sounds. That's just about the lowest price we've seen for these wired wonders, and a saving of over 20%.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save 22% (£11) SoundMagic E11C: was £50 now £39 at Richer Sounds Not only do we still recommend the SoundMagic E11C, but the veteran headphones have won a What Hi-Fi? Award every year since their release. These budget in-ears have stunning sound, a durable build and are now at their lowest price thanks to a 22% discount.

Don't let the budget price fool you – these earbuds deliver on sound quality.

As our SoundMagic E11C review reads: "Simply, the E11C sound really good. Make sure you choose the right tips for your ears – you should get a snug fit that not only isolates outside noise really well but ensures you hear their full sonic spectrum – and then you’re treated to a well-balanced, entertaining, energetic sound."

A listen to Drake’s God’s Plan highlights that clarity is a strength of these in-ears, while bass notes are delivered with depth and warmth. Whatever track we listen to, though, the E11C deliver life and control.

Build quality is solid, with an updated driver from the previous E10 model as well as a new, silver-plated copper cable. Small, medium and large silicone tips are provided for a snug fit.

As you'd often see on wired headphones from that era, a remote and mic are included on the left cable, ideal for use with a 3.5mm headphone jack, whether on a smartphone or a budget portable music player.

The sensitivity rating of 112dB is quite high, so the E11C earbuds can deliver plenty of volume, while using less of your device’s power.

If you've long left 3.5mm behind but still want a wired connection, then we have no qualms in recommending the SoundMagic E80D. This newer release is at a similar price and still has the sonic signature of SoundMagic headphones, only with a USB-C termination.

But if you don't mind a 3.5mm connection and are after a pair of budget wired headphones, the SoundMagic E11C are our top recommendation. They have an entertaining, upfront sound, and a solid build, and are now only £39 at Richer Sounds.

