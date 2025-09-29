The best wired headphones, in general, offer superior sound quality when up against the best wireless headphones. You'll be sacrificing portability, but if you're looking for a pair for home use only, then wired wins out a lot of the time.

That's why we're pleased to let you know that the four-star Sennheiser HD 560S headphones have just dropped 24 per cent in price, meaning you can snap them up for only £129 at Amazon.

If your budget can stretch further and you like the idea of a more premium offering, then the Sennheiser HD 660S2 are still discounted down to £389 at Peter Tyson.

Save 24% Sennheiser HD 560S: was £169 now £129 at Amazon We might have only rated them four out of five stars, but they still serve up a spacious, detailed and tonally balanced sound. Alongside a comfortable design and a solid build, these are a very respectable pair of wired open-back headphones. They won't hit the right notes for everyone, but at this price, they're fantastically affordable.

Even at their launch price, though, our in-house reviews team weren't short of praise for their analytical sound and comfortable build.

They deliver an "unusually healthy dollop of spaciousness at this level" and "greater analytical accuracy than through most competing headphones", as we said in our HD 560S review.

Sure, they miss a touch of punch and energy, which ultimately cost them a fifth star in our score rating, but they are far from flat and may well have just the right sonic flavour for certain music genres and preferences.

Sound aside, the HD 560S are very comfortable thanks to their lightweight construction, velour earpads and ample headband padding.

They come with a 3m cable, with the 6.3mm plug designed to connect to hi-fi sources, while the bundled 3.5mm adaptor accommodates portable devices.

It's worth remembering that these are open-back headphones and therefore susceptible to ‘leaking’ sound by design, although our reviewers found that they actually bleed audio far less loudly than some, such as the Grado SR325e.

All in all, these Sennheisers are worthy wired headphones – not least with this 24 per cent discount at Amazon.

With the HD 560S, Sennheiser promises ‘reference-grade’ sound on a budget – and it mostly delivers.

