Sennheiser is no stranger to wireless headphones – its Momentum 4 Wireless over-ears are strong contenders thanks to a pleasing combination of comfort, features and sound quality for the price.

But now the brand is aiming its sights higher, with the launch of the first wireless model in the long-running HD 600 audiophile wired headphones range.

The Sennheiser HDB 630 are positioned as the brand's "first high-res audiophile wireless product" and aims to combine the "unmatched audiophile precision" of the audiophile HD6 range with the portable convenience of the Momentum wireless range.

In a bid to ensure that everyone can enjoy hi-res audio on these new wireless headphones anywhere, Sennheiser includes a BTD 700 USB-C Bluetooth transmitter in the box, which grants hi-res streaming to smartphones and tablets that don't natively support the higher-quality aptX HD codecs.

This tiny dongle device lets you stream music at up to 24-bit/96kHz quality using the aptX Adaptive codec, which offers higher resolution and greater data transfer than the standard Bluetooth codec found on, say, an iPhone.

The BTD 700 Bluetooth transmitter with USB-C connection. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sennheiser says: "With only an estimated 16% of smartphone hardware supporting native wireless high-res sound, the included dongle brings this capability to 80% of smartphone models in an instant through their USB Type-C port."

This transmitter also adapts according to your environment – for instance, scaling the resolution down if you're in a congested area to ensure the Bluetooth connection remains stable with minimal dropouts.

The aim for the HDB 630 is not just to deliver a higher-resolution sound quality for audiophiles on the move – we are promised twice the resolution of the five-star Momentum 4 – but also to ensure that connectivity is stable in all situations, including multipoint Bluetooth connections.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The 42mm drivers feature a "refined" acoustic design that balances the headphones' compact form with ample air flow behind the transducer. The headphones have undergone "pure audiophile tuning" to deliver a smoother response in the upper midrange and lower treble areas, with a claimed frequency range of 6Hz to 40kHz.

Listeners can also enjoy the full 24-bit/96kHz resolution in lossless quality by opting for a wired connection, with USB-C and 3.5mm audio cables included in the box.

Adaptive ANC is on board and aims to "block out distractions while preserving clarity and dynamics".

Battery life is claimed to be an impressive 45 hours with full hi-res streaming and ANC turned on. This extends to 60 hours if ANC is turned off and listening with non-hi-res codecs.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser also offers detailed parametric EQ and crossfeed functions within the Smart Control Plus app, which lets you fine-tune the HDB 630's sound quality even further to your liking.

The standard five-band equaliser allows for changes within a fixed range; the new Parametric Equalizer offers far greater adjustments that allow for those audiophiles who really enjoy tweaking the sound quality to sculpt their preferred frequency curve. It even includes A/B comparisons to compare and analyse the changes you've made – which is a useful touch. After a future update, users will also be able to share their own tailored EQ presets via QR code with fellow Sennheiser fans.

The crossfeed setting is inspired by the brand's flagship HE 1 headphones, and digitally blends the left and right channels – when dealing with classic mono recordings or "hard-panned mixes", for instance – for a more "speaker-like" presentation that might be easier on the ears.

The HDB 630 are a closed design and takes ergonomic design inspirations from the Moment 4 Wireless, with earcups that are supposedly less prone to fingerprint marks. They feature "Japanese Protein Leatherette" ear cushions that are said to be comfortable and durable over long listening periods.

Sennheiser's Senior Product Manager, Wee Hong Kuan, says: “We set out to deliver a compelling option for audiophiles who want to keep the same level of quality they’re used to with their wired headphones while enabling them to enjoy it everywhere, and out of the box, the HDB 630 brings a truly unique combination of fidelity and customization.”

The Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones will cost £399.90 / $499.95 / €499.90. Pre-orders are now open, with global shipping starting from 21st October.

That's a step up from the Momentum 4's £300 / $349.95 / AU$549.95 launch price, and the new "audiophile" wireless cans will see competition from five-star premium rivals such as the Sony WH-1000XM6 and Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3.

