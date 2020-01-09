Best Sennheiser headphones: brilliant pairs for every budget

You probably already know this, but Sennheiser is a brand with a lot of prestige. Founded in 1945, it began as a manufacturer of microphones before soon expanding into other areas of audio – it claims to be the first company to make an open-backed pair of headphones.

Today, it makes headphones to suit all styles and budgets. Whether you're after sporty earbuds for running and the gym, a premium pair for travelling, or a high-end pair of headphones for home listening, you'll find something here to satisfy you.

So what should you look for? Wireless connectivity is an obvious advantage if you're looking for convenience, while noise-cancelling tech is another plus. Sports pairs will be resistant to water and sweat (to varying degrees) so that the materials won't degrade over time, too.

And it's a good time to be looking, too, with discounts typical around this time of year. There's usually a Sennheiser pair or five in the mix, so keep an eye out for bargains.

So, without further ado...

1. Sennheiser Momentum M2 IEi A superb pair of in-ears for the money. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Wireless: No | In-line mic/remote: Yes | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 16g Reasons to Buy Comfortable fit Attractive design Clear, detailed sound Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note £59 View at Amazon 715 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

There are actually two variants of the Momentum in-ears: the M2 IEis have the relevant in-line mic and controls for Apple phones, while the IEGs work with Android handsets. But they both share the same excellent sound quality - it's smooth and balanced, with plenty of drive and a good sense of musicality. A fine option and among the best earbuds costing less than a ton.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum M2 IEi

2. Sennheiser CX 5.00i A brilliant in-ear upgrade for those on a tight budget. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Wireless: No | In-line mic/remote: Yes | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 16g Reasons to Buy Smart design Wide, rich sound Affordable Reasons to Avoid Cable could be tougher £69.99 View at Sennheiser UK

If you're looking for another cheap and cheerful headphone upgrade, these could be for you. They cost only £50, look pretty stylish, and sound superb for the money. They have a rich, luxurious tone that makes music seem full but never clogged up. Bass is satisfying too. Easily one of the best budget pairs that Sennheiser makes.

Read the full review: Sennheiser CX 5.00i

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

3. Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Superb noise-cancellers that enhance Sennheiser’s reputation SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 17hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Energetic, rhythmic presentation Convenient usability features Effective noise cancellation Reasons to Avoid Uncompetitive battery life £349 View at Richer Sounds 352 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

After a pair of wireless noise-cancellers instead? This brand-new pair from Sennheiser is an extraordinary effort by the company's engineering team.

Sennheiser doesn’t need any ‘third time lucky’ well wishes for its third-generation Momentum Wirelesses – both the originals and second version were instant knockouts when they arrived. These have been much improved over their predecessors in the sound department, promising an energetic, timely and hugely insightful listen you've no choice but to be entertained by.

That sonic success is backed by enhanced usability features too, although be aware that battery life is only 17 hours – short of class-leading durability.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless

4. Sennheiser Momentum Free Another hit for Sennheiser's Momentum range with added Bluetooth. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Wireless: Yes | In-line mic/remote: Yes | 3.5mm connector: No | Weight: 40g Reasons to Buy Impressive clarity Powerful, musical performance Excellent dynamics Reasons to Avoid Call quality could be better Slightly harsh top end £85 View at Amazon 137 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

An unfussy, simple design is the order of the day here, with a short cable connecting the (otherwise) wireless earbuds to each other. Sound is bursting with weight and purpose, with an impressive level of detail and clarity for the money; every instrument and note is clearly defined. If you want wireless convenience with excellent sound quality, these should be on your shortlist.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum Free

5. Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 On-Ear Wireless An entertaining pair of premium noise-cancelling headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Over-ear | Wireless: Yes | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 265g Reasons to Buy Design Great dynamics Good noise cancellation Reasons to Avoid A little pricey Check Amazon 354 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Now that the new Momentum Wirelesses have arrived, their 2015 predecessors here can be picked up with a juicy discount.



Despite their maturity in the market, these over-ear wireless noise cancellers still have plenty going for them. They look fantastic with their leather ear cups, are comfortable enough to wear for hours and they fold down for great portability.

The noise cancelling is effective, and the sound quality is beautifully rich and full bodied with a level of composure and refinement that can be lacking from some rivals. These are an endlessly listenable and hugely likeable pair of headphones.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless

6. Sennheiser HD 820 Serious closed-back headphones for serious home hi-fi systems. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Over-ear | Wireless: No | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: No | Weight: 360g Reasons to Buy Robust, full-bodied, detailed sound Powerful, agile base Cleverly engineered Reasons to Avoid Pricey Design limits performance £42 View at EBAY-GB

Costing £2000, these are very much high-end headphones for proper home hi-fi systems. They're closed-backed, and use Corning Gorilla Glass which is usually found in high-end smartphones.

The tonal balance is smooth and full-bodied, while they're sure-footed rhythmically. If your system demands premium headphones and you can stretch to the HD 820s you won’t be disappointed. They’re comfortable and engineered to last.

Read the full review: Sennheiser HD 820

7. Sennheiser HD 201 These budget over-ears are surprisingly good value for money. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Over-ear | Wireless: No | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 163g Reasons to Buy Detailed Balanced Tough Reasons to Avoid Need greater dynamism Check Amazon 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you thought over-ear headphones had to cost the earth, check out the HD 201s. They're a cheap, no-frills pair, about as basic as they come but surprisingly good given the price. You have to make do without any bells and whistles like noise cancelling or an in-line remote, but sound quality is decent, with highlights being insight and balance.

They paint a clear sonic picture, while the top end is never harsh. If you’re after headphones that don't cost the earth and make you drum along on your desk, these will do nicely.

Read the full review: Sennheiser HD 201

8. Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless A very talented pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Over-ear | Wireless: Yes | In-line mic/remote: Yes | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 227g Reasons to Buy Clear sound Excellent timing Impressive dynamics Reasons to Avoid Bass might be too rich for some Plenty of competition £178.95 View at Amazon 282 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you fly a lot and want a pair of wireless noise-cancellers, these should be on your shortlist alongside those made by Sony and Bose. They're discreet enough for the discerning business traveller (who they're aimed at), and comfortable enough for all but the longest of long-haul flights.

Two levels of noise-cancellation keeps you isolated and they fold down to fit in a carry case. Sound is clear, they're rhythmically sure-footed and they stay just the right side of overstated. A must for the business traveller.

Read the full review: Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless

9. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Sennheiser’s first pair of truly wireless in-ears are a successful marriage of form and function. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Wireless: Yes | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: No | Weight: 13.2g Reasons to Buy Impressive features Good battery life Balanced sound Reasons to Avoid Erratic touch controls Not as musical as rivals £196 View at Amazon 125 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

While the earbuds of some 'wireless' headphones are connected to each other with a cable, these are truly wireless, as the name suggests. The carry case doubles as a docking station used to charge the buds (total battery life is 12 hours), and they allow you to listen in to your environment at the touch of a button.

There's plenty of balance and poise in the sound department, with a good sense of spaciousness and clear, distinct layers of detail. An impressive debut in this growing category of headphones.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

10. Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear A stylish and sonically gifted pair of over-ear headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Over-ear | Wireless: No | In-line mic/remote: Yes | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 767g Reasons to Buy Gorgeous folding design Comfy fit Detailed, full-bodied sound Reasons to Avoid No Bluetooth or noise-cancelling £189.95 View at Amazon

These headphones are foldable and easy to store, without compromising their plush leather design. The sound has bags of detail and insight, with a fantastic level of confidence and precision. The bass is impressively weighty, too, while the timing is spot on. The only thing to note is there's no Bluetooth or noise-cancelling, but if you don't need these features you'll be richly rewarded.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear

11. Sennheiser CX Sport Talented in-ear headphones with a sporty twist. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Wireless: Yes | In-line mic/remote: Yes | 3.5mm connector: No | Weight: 15g Reasons to Buy Clear and detailed sound Punchy, powerful delivery Full-bodied bass Reasons to Avoid Rivals more rythmically adept £79 View at Amazon 38 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Sporty types, these are for you, as indicated by that splash of neon. But there's much more to these than just an eye-catching colour scheme: they're wireless, so you won't get tangled while working out, and they're splash- and sweat-resistant, so should last a while. The sound is clear, with expressive mids and bass powerful enough to get you pounding the treadmill. A solid and appealing pair of sports headphones.

Read the full review: Sennheiser CX Sport

12. Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless No wires, but excellent sound quality. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Wireless: Yes | In-line mic/remote: No | 3.5mm connector: No | Weight: 313g £85 View at very.co.uk

The neckband design won't be for everyone, but if you can get on with it there's a lot to like about these headphones. Wireless connectivity, for starters. And less chance of losing an earbud. There's a decent sense of space and openness, and sound is packed with detail. They're dynamically strong too, with the Sennheisers scaling highs and lows with ease. You're treated to an inviting presentation, with the expressive mids a particular highlight.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless

13. Sennheiser HD 2.30 No funky stand-out looks here, just a solid Sennheiser sound. SPECIFICATIONS Type: On-ear | Wireless: No | In-line mic/remote: Yes | 3.5mm connector: Yes | Weight: 262g Reasons to Buy Chunky sound Minimalist look Reasons to Avoid Boxy mids Slightly limited bass depth Could be comfier £44.99 View at Amazon

These aren't the most stylish on-ears around, but then at this price they're not trying to be. They do have appeal in the sound department, however – it's a chunky, relatively smooth sound that works well across a wide range of genres and recordings. An attractive price is the icing on the cake.

Read the full review: Sennheiser HD 2.30