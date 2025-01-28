Bose vs Sennheiser headphones: which should you choose?

If you're looking to buy a new pair of wireless headphones, you'll definitely want to investigate Bose and Sennheiser. These two brands make some of the best wireless headphones around, be they earbuds, over-ears or noise-cancelling headphones.

But which should you choose? Bose and Sennheiser have impeccable pedigree, with a background in sound for both consumers and professionals alike. Sennheiser specialises in pro-grade microphones and audio monitor systems, while Bose pioneered active noise cancellation in headphones for use by fighter pilots. Is it any wonder they make such stellar headphones?

With decades of headphone reviewing experience under our belt, we're the go-to guide on which pairs are worth buying. And many of those are made by either Bose or Sennheiser. During our headphone testing process, we consider not only sound quality but also comfort, build quality, battery life and features. All our testing is comparative too, placing each pair in context to give a definitive verdict on whether they are value for money.

Below you'll find an overview of the best headphones made by Bose and Sennheiser, with links to full reviews and guides for more information. We've also linked to the best deals, so you can save a pretty penny when you do find the right pair for you.

Let's get started.

Bose vs Sennheiser: overview

Bose and Sennheiser don't just make headphones. Both have illustrious legacies in other audio fields, and have poured their expertise into their headphone models. Their stories go back quite some way...

Amar Bose launched his eponymous corporation over 60 years ago. At first, audio was a side hustle to the business' main focus on power-regulating systems for the military and other government agencies. But audio soon took over, and in 1989, it started selling aviation headsets, before releasing its first consumer noise-cancelling headphones in 2000. Since then, the US corporation has arguably done more than any other brand to popularise noise-cancelling headphones and has established itself as a class-leader in this field.

Today, Bose's premium noise-cancelling headphones are used by the likes of NASA mission control, the US Military, and Formula 1 teams. And it has a string of five-star What Hi-Fi? reviews to its name.

Its focus is on the mid- to high-end of the market, with models like the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Ultra Open Earbuds among the best at their respective levels.

Sennheiser's legacy goes back even further. The German brand started out in 1945, making microphones for Siemens. It launched the first ever open-backed headphones (the HD 414) in 1968, which went on to become the world's bestselling full-size headphones ever made.

Today's Sennheiser models run the gamut from consumer-friendly pairs to high-end, electrostatic models and those for professionals. Like Bose, it focuses on the mid- to high-end, with its flagship Momentum 4 Wireless and Momentum True Wireless 4 reviewing very well.

Let's see how their offerings compare.

Bose vs Sennheiser: which is better for noise cancelling?

Bose and Sennheiser both use active noise cancellation (ANC) in their wireless over-ears and earbud models. And both brands' models can adjust the level of ANC automatically depending on your environment – Sennheiser calls this Adaptive, while Bose refers to it as CustomTune calibration.

Bose's ANC is, quite simply, the best in the business. Its QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds reduce even the loudest of outside sounds to a mere murmur, and they're effective across the entire frequency range. By comparison, Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 4 allow in a little more background noise, especially towards the upper end of the frequency range.

It's a similar story with the firms' over-ear models. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones dramatically reduce whatever's making noise in your environment, proving especially effective with low-end rumbles like the London Underground. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, while also impressive, can't quite match it. They do damp-down background sounds, just not quite to the same degree.

Bose vs Sennheiser: which is better for sound quality?

Sound quality is our main criterion when reviewing a pair of headphones – even the fanciest, most feature-laden pair in the world won't earn five stars without superb sound. Given how well Bose and Sennheiser's headphones review, it's hardly surprising to find out that both sound excellent and often produce pairs that are right up there with the best you can buy. But which sound better?

It really depends on your preferences and the models in question, although generally speaking Bose is known for its rich, energetic sound, while in recent years Sennheiser has sought a more neutral sonic profile that's closer to the Apple AirPods.

We described the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones as "hugely entertaining," with a "precise, punchy delivery," while their in-ear equivalents, the Ultra Earbuds, are punchy and clear "with a good sense of openness." At the other end of the price spectrum, the five-star QuietComfort Earbuds deliver a ton of "drive and musicality... They’re powerful and punchy performers that build an entertaining sound on the foundations of robust low frequencies, an expressive midrange and controlled highs."

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, by contrast, "sound sharp and sprightly, and that added leanness hasn’t come at the expense of substance across the frequencies: highs are well-honed, mids are pleasingly plump, and lows strike a good balance between being taut and tubby." And their in-ear equivalents, the Momentum True Wireless 4, are "a satisfying, easy listen straight out of the box. Their rich, mature presentation is an attractive proposition... – there’s sophistication across the frequency ranges with a smooth, refined treble and midrange and weighty, full-bodied bass."

Bose vs Sennheiser: which is better for comfort?

Nowadays Bose's designs are generally a bit more eye-catching, whereas Sennheiser's are more functional. But in terms of comfort, there's not much to choose between them.

Both the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Momentum 4 Wireless have a well-judged clamping pressure that's not too tight and not too loose. Both have plush ear cushions too, which combine with padded headbands to make for a comfortable listening session – you can wear both for hours without discomfort.

In terms of in-ear models, Bose just edges it. The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have super-soft eartips that don't feel like they're burrowing into your ear canals. They also have stability bands to help keep them in place.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones vs Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: which premium over-ears are better?

If it's over-ear noise-cancelling cans you're after, both Bose and Sennheiser have you covered. Both the company's flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Momentum 4 Wireless respectively earned five stars from us, so both will give you an excellent experience. But there are some differences between them.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are the superior noise-cancellers – it's what Bose does best. They dramatically reduce background sounds, especially towards the lower end of the frequency range (think train rumbles and the roar of plane engines). In fact, they boast probably the best noise-cancelling abilities of any headphones we've tested. Sennheiser's tech is still very good though, reducing your environment to only a visual distraction, not an audible one. And the automatic adjustment feature is very effective.

Sonically, both are excellent, though in different ways. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are upfront and bold, whereas the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless deliver a more even-handed tonality. As we say, both are excellent in their own ways, it just depends on which sound profile appeals to you more.

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are the pricier pair, even though they have come down significantly from their launch price, and come with a cutting-edge spatial audio feature we think is rather hit-and-miss. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, meanwhile, thrash them for battery life, packing an astonishing 60 hours to Bose's 24 hours.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs Sennheiser Momentum 4 True Wireless: which premium earbuds are better?

For the brands' premium wireless earbuds, it's a familiar tale. The Boses take the noise cancellation crown, but they are pricier and have a shorter battery life.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have all the usual Bose ANC bells and whistles, and do a fine job of blocking unwanted sound. The Momentum 4 True Wireless are also very good at silencing the outside world, but they do let in marginally more sound than the Bose. This is especially true towards the higher end of the frequency range – things like screeches and emergency sirens.

Sonically, the two are pretty evenly matched. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 sound rich and mature, with plenty of weight, while the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are a little clearer and punchier, especially in the midrange, but can't match the MTW4's more even balance.

The Bose have a slightly shorter battery life (6 hours to the MTW4's 7 hours on the earbuds alone; 24 hours to the MTW4's 30 hours using the charging case), and they are around 10 per cent more expensive. Which will serve you better depending on what's more important to you.

Read our full Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds comparison

Bose vs Sennheiser: which has the best cheaper headphones?

Neither firm specialises in 'cheap' headphones per se, though they do offer pairs that come in under the flagship ones discussed above.

Bose recently launched the mid-range QuietComfort Earbuds, which earned five stars in our review. At £180 / $179 / AU$289, they are more affordable than the most premium pairs, and their price has dropped in recent sales. As for over-ears, they have the £350 / $350 / AU$549 QuietComfort Headphones, which are mild updates on the previous QuietComfort 45 we gave four stars to. But there's nothing below those price levels I'm afraid.

Sennheiser's closest equivalent is the Accentum family, but unlike its flagship Momentum range we haven't been particularly bold over by what we've heard so far. Both the £160 / $180 / AU$300 Accentum Wireless and slightly pricier Accentum Plus Wireless over-ears headphones are three-star performers, which hasn't had us rushing out to review the Accentum True Wireless earbuds.

If you're after more affordable headphones or earbuds, Sony is the brand you should be considering. They feature strongly in our list of the best cheap wireless headphones buying guide.

