Sennheiser adds a pair of True Wireless earbuds to its mid-range Accentum family

Sennheiser has welcomed a new addition to its family of mid-range Bluetooth headphones: the Accentum True Wireless.

They’re the first wireless earbuds in the Accentum range, and Sennheiser claims that the new Accentum True Wireless offer “incredible sound, useful features, and unbeatable value” to match their over-ear counterparts.

That means you get proprietary 7mm dynamic True Response Transducers that promise ultra-low distortion and accomplished handling of the whole frequency range, although given the slightly underwhelming sonic performance of the Accentum Wireless and Accentum Plus Wireless, hopefully Sennheiser’s engineers have injected a touch more pizzazz into proceedings here.

There’s certainly no arguing with the feature set though. The Accentum True Wireless arrive with active noise cancellation (ANC), which minimises external hubbub with help from a beamforming mic array, plus there’s an adjustable Transparency mode to let some of it in when wanted.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

You can control the ANC by using the touch-sensitive controls on the earbuds, but there’s also Sennheiser’s Smart Control app, which offers more granular adjustments, plus a five-band equaliser to tinker with how they sound. It also lets you customise the touch gestures.

They work over Bluetooth 5.3 and support the aptX codec, multi-point Bluetooth and have an IP54 rating. While there’s no support for aptX Adaptive or aptX Lossless audio codecs, which is one of the things that sets them apart from Sennheiser’s more pricey but excellent Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds, you do get support for Bluetooth LE and Auracast. The former is not universally used yet, but it is starting to appear in more phones, while the latter allows you to connect to audio feeds in airports, museums and other public places.

The Accentum True Wireless come in a case that supports wireless charging, so you don’t even need to dig out the USB-C cable when it needs a top-up, and it’ll hold an additional 20 hours of battery life in addition to the earbuds' eight hours charge (without ANC). Plug the case in for 10 minutes, though, and you’ll get a full hour of playback time; handy if you discover they’re running low just before you need to head out the door.

Sennheiser has also focused on the shape of the buds, claiming to offer a more ergonomic and comfortable design with an "organic", unobtrusive profile. Multiple ear tip sizes are provided to get the best fit, too.

At £170 / €200 / AU$349.95, the Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless inhabit a middle ground between the more premium pairs of the wireless earbuds world, such as Sony’s WF-1000XM5, and the more affordable end that includes pairs like the Sony WF-C700N.

That’s a tough position to be in, but there’s certainly a gap in the market for a decent pair in that price range. Could the Accentum True Wireless be good enough to fill it? We’ll find out in due course when we get our hands on a review sample. The new Sennheiser earbuds will go on sale on 21st May.

