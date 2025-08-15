There’s some sad news for Blu-ray lovers, with French manufacturer Reavon ceasing production of its UHD Blu-ray players.

The company says this is down to a shortage of parts, confirming to CE Critic that there are “no plans for replacement models at this time due to lack of specific components on the market".

The relatively young company only launched in 2021, with two high-end 4K Blu-ray players to its name.

Reavon's exit hits particularly hard as its UBR-X100 received an impressive four-star rating from us. This was down to its excellent picture quality and good range of features, with its lack of HDR10+ and slightly limited sound field holding it back from the full five stars.

When Oppo announced its own exit from the industry, Reavon was one of the only companies producing high-end UHD Blu-ray players. Now Magnetar is left to carry the torch solo.

This won't come as a surprise, but manufacturers have been pulling out of the Blu-ray player market at a disappointing rate, with Pioneer and LG being the most recent major brands to pull the plug.

All is not lost, however. As mentioned, Magnetar is still going strong and released its latest model, the UDP900, in 2023. It will set you back an eye-watering £2699 / $2999 (around AU$5620), though.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the more affordable end of the market, Panasonic and Sony continue to offer UHD Blu-ray players at a lower price.

MORE:

These are the best 4K Blu-ray players right now

Check out the best OLED TVs

I watched a 4K Blu-ray for the first time in years – and was left disappointed