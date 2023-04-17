The Magnetar UDP900 is an absolute beast of a 4K Blu-ray player

Magnetar has taken the wraps off its gloriously high-end second 4K Blu-ray player – the UDP900.

As you can see from the image above, it's a hugely hefty device, and it weighs 15.5kg, which is ridiculously heavy for a Blu-ray player. As you can also see, its aluminium body features a very snazzy quartered front panel.

(Image credit: Magnetar)

Seemingly accounting for much of the UDP900's size and weight is its dual power supply design, which consists of one 60W toroidal transformer for analogue audio and a separate 60W 'high power low noise' transformer for surround sound and hi-res music. Separate metal casework for the power supplies is intended to reduce noise and maintain the purity of audio signals.

Audio quality is clearly being taken very seriously here, as the UDP900 features a Sabre ES9038PRO DAC (the same DAC that's used in the extremely sweet-sounding JBL SDR-35 AV receiver) that can output stereo sound via twin balanced XLR or unbalanced RCA outputs, and surround sound via a 7.1 RCA array. The player can also obviously output audio digitally, via HDMI, optical or coax.

(Image credit: Magnetar)

On the video side, the UDP900 supports HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and while we're referring to it here as a '4K Blu-ray player', it is in fact a universal disc player capable of handling myriad optical disc formats, including Super Audio CD.

And the price? A cool 2500 Euros, which currently translates to around £2210 / $2730 / AU$4075. Magnetar does have distribution in the UK and US, but official pricing and availability for these regions are still to be confirmed. Stay tuned for more when we have it.

