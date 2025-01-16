Gladiator II is available to buy digitally now – but there's a better way to get it

Ridley Scott's latest action epic and the long-awaited sequel to one of the best films of the 2000s was finally released in cinemas late last year, and it has since found its way to Apple, Amazon, YouTube (formerly Google Play) and Sky storefronts. It was a divisive blockbuster, with many heated discussions centred around loving it or hating it taking place at What Hi-Fi? towers; however, we could all agree it will make a superb reference disc for testing picture and sound performance in our upcoming 2025 TV and home cinema reviews.

Slight story woes aside, the film has plenty of tense moments and brutal battles throughout its runtime; how could you not be entertained? The BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards-nominated film also features a star-studded cast, with the likes of Paul Mescal (Normal People, Aftersun), Denzel Washington (Training Day, The Book of Eli), and Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, The Last of Us) all putting in engaging performances. The score is also a highlight, with frequent Ridley Scott collaborator Harry Gregson-Williams building upon the legendary score of the original (composed by Hans Zimmer) with a fresh twist.

From its epic battle sequences with arrows flying overhead that are begging to be heard on a top-quality Dolby Atmos soundbar or surround sound speaker package, to the enthralling battle sequences that are certain to impress on an OLED TV, this film deserves the best medium; so we are patiently awaiting the 4K Blu-ray release – and we think you should too.

While it might be tempting to spend the £13.99 on any of the aforementioned digital marketplaces listed above, if you want to watch this film with the best picture and sound quality, we urge you to wait until the official 4K Blu-ray release on March 3rd. We admit that the convenience of not having to wait for the release date to roll around, or for your disc to be delivered, is nice – but considering we have waited more than 24 years for this sequel, another month and a half, surely, isn't too much to ask.

While the Apple TV store (formerly iTunes Movies) is our preferred method of watching movies digitally – or, if your budget allows, a Kaleidescape system – you will still find a sharper picture and more detailed sound on the 4K disc. Furthermore, you won't be relying on an internet connection, meaning a drop in signal strength won't degrade your picture, or force you to wait for pesky buffering. Best of all, you will actually own the film, with no chance of it suddenly disappearing from your library; call us paranoid, but we have seen plenty of people be caught out by their preferred service suddenly shutting down or deleting content from their library.

For AV aficionados waiting to return to the Colosseum to experience the bloodshed, you can already pre-order the 4K Blu-ray on Amazon, HMV and Zavvi.

