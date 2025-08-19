Monitor Audio Silver Series Limited Edition 7G speakers have a Carbon Black Metallic finish
Back in black
If you like the Monitor Audio Silver Series 7G, then good news. The lineup now comes in a special limited edition complete with Carbon Black Metallic finish. Each speaker is also individually numbered to show how rare they are.
The limited edition Silver Series 7G comprises the 300 7G floorstander (pictured) and 100 7G standmounter. It doesn't include other speakers from the original Silver Series 7G range that launched back in 2021.
The limited edition models have the same features as that original range, including Monitor Audio’s proprietary C-CAM (Ceramic-Coated Aluminium Magnesium) drivers (which are now anodised in a black finish) for "unparalleled clarity and precision". There's also RST II (Rigid Surface Technology II) bass and mid drivers to reduce distortion while delivering a deeper and better controlled bass response.
Monitor Audio claims these speakers offer "an impeccable balance of dynamics, accuracy and musicality." The 300 7G is aimed at audiophiles who want full-range performance, while the 100 7G standmounter is ideal for smaller spaces.
A limited number of these units are available worldwide, though Monitor Audio doesn't say how many.
The Silver 300 7G Limited Edition are £2000 / $2750 / €2500 per pair, while the Silver 100 7G Limited Edition are £925 / $1350 / €1300 per pair. (Those prices are £550 and £175 more expensive than the non-limited edition pairs respectively.) Shipping starts in August.
MORE:
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Check out a five-star predecessor: Monitor Audio Silver 200 review
See all our Monitor Audio reviews
These are the best speakers of all styles
Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.