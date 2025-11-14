One of the trade-offs for being a professional magpie / shiny things chaser is that you automatically volunteer yourself as tech support for family, friends, distant acquaintances and even long forgotten evil twins (mine’s called Al-ario and if you see him in the street run, he’s still wanted in Perth for crimes against plushies).

This is particularly true during Black Friday. Which is why it was no surprise that this week I had more than a few friends, who are eager to take their first steps into hi-fi and finally leave the Wonderbooms they’ve been using since university behind, ask for advice on what “cheap” hi-fi hardware they should keep an eye on as the deals roll in.

It’s not the first time the question has come up and it certainly won’t be the last. But, as I went into my memory palace and scrolled through my rolodex of What Hi-Fi? reviews, I realised something has changed; for once, I have some actually affordable recommendations!

They are the Award-winning Dali Kupid bookshelf speakers, and the WiiM Amp Pro streaming amplifier that combines amplification, streaming features and connections into one small box.

Why these two products? Well, they are both great value: the Dali speakers retail for £299 ($600 / AU$599), while the WiiM streaming amp is yours for £399 ($379 / AU$699).

On top of that, both are pleasingly compact and a great first step into the world of hi-fi – and the team and I know they work well together as we matched them during our What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 testing.

The Dali Kupid in particular are an easy recommendation – the best-sounding bookshelf speakers we have tested in their budget price range. Their low 83dB sensitivity means you may have to match your amplifier choice carefully, but we find they have all the muscle and control most people need at this level. Hence their 2025 Award and our verdict:

“Dali has hit upon a winning combination in the Kupid speakers. Small size, attractive looks, entertaining sound and an affordable price – what more could you want?”

The WiiM Amp Pro is a more interesting curveball recommendation that some buyers may not be fully convinced by, given its four-star rating in our review. But don't be deterred by ratings alone. Yes, we would have liked greater rhythmic precision and general insight from its sound, but there are very few streaming amplifiers around that deliver so many features in such a compact form – especially at its sub-£400 price point.

We have searched high and low for a five-star system with the same stellar in-built streaming smarts for this budget price, and failed. The only system you’ll find that is better is the multiple Award-winning Technics SA-C600 – but that still costs a good £350 ($370) more than the WiiM, generally floating at around £750 ($799) at most retailers.

That may not sound like a big difference to people with full separates racks, but having seen the faces many of my friends pulled when I recommended the Technics to them during past Black Fridays – especially those still on basic Bluetooth speakers – I know it is.

It may seem strange to hi-fi enthusiasts, but for most people there's a psychological block that stops them wanting to spend more than £500 / $500 on their first amp, or system.

And that’s why I recommend the WiiM Amp Pro with the Dali Kupid as an entry level, affordable system to any buyer looking to take their first step into hi-fi.

For less than £800, you’ll get a complete stereo system with a fun, entertaining sound packed with all the streaming smarts most music fans will need. It also won't take up too much space in your living room. What’s not to love?

Got a better cheap system recommendation? Get involved with the conversation using the comments section below, or on our social media channels and forums.

