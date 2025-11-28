This Arcam A5 discount is so good, I built a great-sounding hi-fi system around it
All individually fantastic products that make a brilliant system together
While searching for a good Black Friday hi-fi deal can be tricky, this year, however, I found a truly great one.
One of the most exciting hi-fi deals – and my personal favourite – has been this massive £250 discount on the five-star Arcam A5, bringing the original £749 price down to just £499 at Richer Sounds. That's an astounding price for this integrated amp.
The Arcam A5 is a brilliant stereo amplifier that rejuvenated the Arcam brand two years ago, and it was bestowed with a What Hi-Fi? Award not long after we reviewed it. Its modern, minimal look with the yellow accents and its terrific sonic performance won us over, and I think it's one of the best amplifiers for under £1000 we've tested in the last few years.
Best Arcam A5 stereo amplifier deal
Read moreRead less▼
With the A5+ now on the scene, the original What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Arcam A5 is enjoying an absolutely barnstormer of a deal.
The amp is a supremely well-rounded performer. It sounds articulate, full-bodied and dynamic, with plenty of punch and verve. Even with the new A5+ taking that performance one step further, the first-gen model remains an entertaining listen and is unfussy with partnering kit. It is well-featured, too, with three line-level inputs, a moving magnet phono stage, coax and optical digital inputs and Bluetooth connectivity.
This £250 discount is huge, and we wouldn't hesitate to snap it up before stock runs out.
Price check: £549 at Peter Tyson
We highly recommend this deal, but it did prompt the question: what sources and speakers would go well with the Arcam A5 amp? We found the A5 to be pretty unfussy with partnering when we tested it, so I went in search of a CD player, a turntable, a streamer and some speakers that would do justice to the A5's performance.
And guess what? I ended up with a fantastic hi-fi system that even I'd be tempted to buy.
All three sources I've chosen are also enjoying a Black Friday deal, which makes this system an even better value proposition, while the speakers are a pair we've been raving about all year – but they don't have any reductions in their price. But it doesn't matter: these standmounts are so good and are such a great fit with the Arcam, that it would be wrong to recommend anything else.
Ultimately, while it's great to find superb hi-fi separates on a great discount, it's even better to ensure you have the right products that match each other sonically and deliver the best performance overall.
Check out the full system recommendations below.
Music streamer: Cambridge Audio MXN10
Read moreRead less▼
There's a reason that we've handed the Cambridge Audio MXN10 three consecutive What Hi-Fi? Awards. For its size and price, it's pretty much one of the best music streamers out there, and with £100 off its full price, its value is near-unbeatable.
Don't let its compact dimensions fool you, because the MXN10 excels in all areas, from its incredibly detailed, insightful and rhythmically agile sound, to its attractive build and ample feature set. All the popular streaming options are available, from AirPlay 2 to Qobuz Connect, with extensive hi-res file support, and it's a dream to use.
At this price, the MXN10 is a no-brainer and a great partner to the Arcam A5.
Deal also at Amazon and Cambridge Audio UK
Turntable: Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2
Read moreRead less▼
This Pro-Ject deck is easy to use, looks lovely and comes in a variety of colourful hues. The Debut Evo 2 won us over with its sweet-sounding mid-range that's immediately likeable, while there is plenty of fluid dynamics and composure in its graceful presentation.
It's now even more appealing thanks to this new deal that slashes £60 off the price, and across all 10 finishes.
This deal is also available at Richer Sounds
CD player: Marantz CD6007
Read moreRead less▼
What Hi-Fi? Award-winning? Check. Great performance? Check. Affordable? Check.
This long-running CD player remains a firm recommendation, with its punchy, open, dynamic and clean sound coupled with an excellent build quality that feels far more expensive than its relatively modest price point. It is smooth-running as a CD player, too.
The Arcam CD5 would be the natural partner to the A5 amp, but that one is rather pricey at £699. The Marantz is a solid alternative that won't disappoint.
Deal also at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson
Stereo speakers: Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2
Read moreRead less▼
Acoustic Energy's AE300 Mk2 speakers have been a real highlight of the year. The definition of a slow burner, these mid-price speakers deliver an immensely capable performance that won us over with a beautifully balanced, articulate and incredibly musical presentation. The way it reveals information about a song, captures its energy and inherent message, and delivers it with such composure and authority is unmatched.
No, there's no deal on, but we couldn't recommend a more perfect pairing for the Arcam A5 amp – they suit each other brilliantly.
Also available at Richer Sounds
