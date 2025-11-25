If you’re looking for a solid entry-level hi-fi setup or a secondary system, then I’d strongly recommend looking at this new hi-fi bundle from Sevenoaks Sound and Vision.

The bundle deal lets you pick up a pair of the Award-winning Dali Kupid desktop speakers and WiiM Amp Pro streaming amplifier for £599 – a £100 saving on what they’d cost if bought separately.

Save £100 WiiM Amp Pro Streaming Amplifier Dali Kupid Speakers: was £699 now £599 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision The Dali Kupid are a small but great-sounding pair of desktop speakers that wowed our testers when we reviewed them, offering more power and better audio than you’d expect, considering their price. And, having run them together with the WiiM Amp Pro in our listening rooms, we know first-hand the two parts match wonderfully well.

Why this system? Because we personally matched the two when reviewing the Kupid and found they add up to create one of the best value systems you can get without spending hundreds more or going the separates route.

The Dali Kupid speakers are undeniably the stars of the show. Dali told us it intentionally designed the beginner-friendly Kupid as an entry point for newbies or those on a strict budget to get into hi-fi.

And putting them through their paces in our listening rooms, they delivered exactly that. While you may have to be careful about their relatively low sensitivity rating with partnering products, we found they have a surprising amount of heft for such small units.

Matched with price-appropriate amplifiers and systems, which included the Amp Pro streaming amp during testing, they delivered a dynamic, detailed and punchy sound. Hence our reviewers’ glowing conclusion:

“A great choice for small, modern music systems, the entertaining Dali Kupid speakers will win over many hearts.”

And if you want a cost-effective, just-add-speakers solution to go with then, then the WiiM Amp Pro is the model I personally recommend to friends who don’t want to go down the separates route with the Kupids. I even penned a feature on how well the two work together ahead of Black Friday week.

The WiiM Amp Pro didn’t quite perform well enough to secure What Hi-Fi?’s elusive fifth star, with our reviewers yearning for a little more rhythmic precision and dynamic expression overall. However, this convenient unit combines amplification and extensive hi-res streaming smarts in one compact box – it’s still a stellar option you’ll struggle to beat without spending more.

The closest separates system we’d recommend right now would pair the Kupids with the Cambridge Audio AXA35 stereo amplifier and WiiM Pro Plus streamer, but this would raise the combined price for your new system to £817.

The best price for the Cambridge Audio AXA35 we’ve spotted is £299 at Richer Sounds. The price-appropriate WiiM Pro Plus, meanwhile, continues to sell for its standard £219 at most retailers.

If you weren’t 100 per cent wed to the Dalis, you could save a few extra pounds and bring the price down a bit by swapping them for the Wharfedale Diamond 12.1, which cost £179 right now.

But as we said in our Dalli Kupid vs Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 guide, we’d urge most fans to go for our current Award-winners.

Having run the two head-to-head, we found that while the bigger Diamond 12.1 have their charms and a more refined, there’s a reason they were dethroned during this year's What Hi-Fi? Awards in favour of the more detailed, clearer-sounding Kupid speakers.

If you can afford the extra cost, then the dinky Dali Kupids added liveliness and greater dynamic ability make them a more enjoyable listen in most instances.

Hence, if saving space and cash is your primary concern and you need a new stereo setup with streaming smarts, the team and I fully endorse checking out Sevenoaks Sound and Vision’s current bundle deal.