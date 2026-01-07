Amazon is following LG and Samsung's lead with its latest TV – but is that a good thing?

News
By published

The Frame has another challenger

The Amazon Ember Artline TV on a dark brown background displaying a piece of art.
(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon is taking on Samsung’s The Frame with its first-ever lifestyle TV in the form of the Ember Artline.

Like its Samsung rival, Amazon’s Ember acts as a TV that transforms into a “curated art gallery” when not in use, with over 2,000 art pieces to choose from.

It will go on sale in four countries including the UK and US starting later this year, priced from £950 / $899 (around AU$1905) for the 55-inch model. That's quite a lot cheaper than The Frame, which will set you back £1299 / $1500 / AU$1799 for the same size.

While the Artline TVs are priced the same as Amazon’s Omni Mini-LED models, they use standard LEDs in the backlight, leading us to believe they will be more in line with the brand’s standard, non-Mini LED Omni QLED TVs in terms of panel specification – albeit with the new anti-reflective matte coating.

That said, there’s no mention of local dimming on the Artline’s product page, either. If that’s absent, it would represent a spec downgrade on even the original Omni QLED range, which would be disappointing. We’ve approached Amazon for clarification on this.

Check out the best TVs under £1000

Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.