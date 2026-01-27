British manufacturer Manhattan TV has announced the Aero 4K TV, and it's swapping aerial-based Freeview for a more modern live TV solution.

As the name suggests, it will allow users to watch content from their favourite services in 4K, and the company has confirmed that it also supports HDR10, HLG and HDR10+. Dolby Vision is, unfortunately, not supported, but Dolby Atmos passthrough thankfully is.

The Aero 4K's main draw is that it supports Freely, which lets you stream over 60 live TV channels from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 over wi-fi.

While Freely is already supported on TVs from a handful of manufacturers, including Panasonic and Hisense, Manhattan cites research from YouGov, which claims that "over 70% of Samsung and LG users want Freely on their next TV" (from a sample size of 2,149 participants)

The Aero 4K hopes to step in, allowing users to access the internet broadcasting service without having to fully replace their TV.

Furthermore, the TiVo operating system allows users to access a wide range of international streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

On top of that, TiVo is offering its own internet streaming channels via TiVo+, which features over 400 streaming channels and a selection of on-demand shows and movies, all of which are free to watch.

All of this can be navigated using TiVo's voice control system (as well as the included remote), and Manhattan claims that the Aero 4K is "simple to set up and easy to use".

It's rare to see a streamer offer users a free content library this extensive, and this is where Manhattan likely hopes to edge out competitors such as the Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Generation) and the aforementioned Apple TV 4K.

The Aero 4K undercuts both of those options when it comes to pricing, too. It's set to launch at a wide number of UK retailers in February for £69.99.

