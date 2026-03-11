I asked when the KEF XIO Dolby Atmos soundbar is getting a key upgrade – and the answer gave me pause for thought

We know KEF’s doing it; the question is when?

KEF XIO soundbar
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

As a professional magpie, I get to see a lot of cool hardware and, as a result, have a constantly updating list of stuff I wish I could afford for home use.

Before any of you ask, no, we don’t get to keep review samples. All the good stuff stays in our hi-fi and home cinema testing rooms, so we can use them for comparisons when reviewing. Nearly everything else gets sent back.

On the hi-fi side, I have detailed the swish lower/mid-level system I want, and that remains pretty much set in stone. As for home cinema, there’s an ongoing state of flux regarding the surround sound solution I want – it changes depending on my mood.

Some days, I’ll continue my Sisyphean task of trying to find a way to fit a full-fat 5.2.2 multispeaker system into my tiny office/home cinema/mancave. Each time I fail because, no matter which measuring tape I use, I have yet to find a way to fit it all in. I was never good at Tetris…

Now, I know waiting on a set of speakers we don’t know anything about seems strange. Especially as having them doesn’t automatically make a setup better.

Our staff writer, Robyn Quick, wrote a feature just this week explaining why satellites and a subwoofer don’t guarantee that a system will outperform a similarly priced single soundbar solution.

The added height, sense of directionality and general oomph make such a difference, especially if you’re a horror aficionado like me.

Knowing how well they can work, and that these satellites are coming at some point, makes it hard to pull the trigger. I want to know what they are, how much they cost and most importantly, how they add, or detract from the XIO’s performance before I take the plunge.

And while I am, of course, unbiased as a reviewer, I can’t help but think the add-ons will surely be a positive, especially given KEF’s track record with wireless audio. Imagine how brilliantly a tweaked pair of LSX II LT as wireless satellites might perform, given their similar sonic profile!

All of which goes some way to explain why my illogical brain can’t settle on the XIO as my main workhorse. Not, at least, until I find out more about the promised add-ons, which truly could make the best premium Dolby Atmos soundbar money can buy even better.

All this is particularly frustrating for me, as when I asked KEF if there’s an update on the new hardware, I was firmly told, “There’s no confirmed timeline just yet.”

The only silver lining on offer is that KEF did reiterate that “rear surround connectivity is coming,” and that it has “started demonstrating” an early version of it to some retailers.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

