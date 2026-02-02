We did it. January and its 125 days are finally over, and while the rainy weather here in the UK isn't exactly improving, the days are getting that bit longer as we head into February.

This does mean we're spending more time in our test rooms, which is perfectly fine by us, as we have a bunch of products – spanning a variety of categories – in for testing. On the AV side, we have LG's new Sound Suite home cinema system that uses Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, as well as Xgimi's pricey Titan 4K home projector that boasts impressive specifications.

On the hi-fi side, we have in KEF's new active speakers, a striking, premium Audio-Technica turntable, and WiiM's first stab at the speaker market. Exciting stuff.

As ever, this is just a selection of the products we have in for review, and if you have any questions about them, send us an email at whathifi@futurenet.com or pop a comment below, and we'll endeavour to get back to you during testing.

LG Sound Suite

(Image credit: LG)

LG has revealed one of the first home cinema systems to use Dolby Atmos FlexConnect ahead of CES 2026, which aims to offer convincing Dolby Atmos sound from wireless speakers, no matter where they are placed in the room.

The Sound Suite consists of four products – an H7 soundbar, W7 subwoofer, and the M7 and M5 wireless speakers – which can be mixed and matched to suit the requirements of your room and AV needs.

The H7 soundbar is priced the same as the five-star Sonos Arc Ultra (which itself can be used with Sonos' subwoofer and Era speakers), and we're looking forward to comparing the two systems side by side in our test rooms, as well as finding out just how well the FlexConnect system works during our full review.

Xgimi Titan

(Image credit: Xgimi)

Xgimi has dubbed its Titan 4K projector its "most premium living-room projector" – and it's quite the deviation from the Chinese brand's portfolio of budget, portable projectors we've encountered so far.

The Titan boasts a claimed 5000 ISO lumens of brightness, a mighty 5,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, and it even supports 3D content, which will surely be good news for all the Avatar fans out there.

The Titan also supports IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ and Filmmaker Mode. When our intrepid staff writer Robyn Quick first saw it at a IFA 2025 demo, a clip from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gave us a taste of what to expect: "The blues of the water are vivid and bright, so even when the doors were opened in the small cinema room, there was still a vibrant overall image on display."

Costing £3499 / $3999, the new Titan rivals the Award-winning Sony VPL-XW5000ES (which now costs £3999), and we can't wait to find out how they square up against each other.

KEF Coda W

(Image credit: KEF)

KEF's LS range of all-in-one wireless speaker systems have been a roaring, five-star, Award-winning success, but its new active speakers are a little bit different.

The Coda W are fully active speakers, meaning it has built-in amplification – total power of 200W – negating the need for many separate boxes. However, unlike their cousin, the LSX II LT, there's no hi-res streaming or internet capabilities inside. You only get Bluetooth if you want to stream wirelessly from your phone or laptop. On the plus side, it supports the hi-res aptX Lossless codec.

The Coda W speakers have a great set of connections, including a moving magnet phono stage, HDMI ARC and USB-C, so you can connect all kinds of sources for a neat, compact hi-fi system. Costing £799 / $1000 and featuring the 12th generation of its signature UniQ driver, we're excited to hear if the KEF Coda W will live up to expectations.

WiiM Sound

(Image credit: WiiM)

So far, WiiM has focused on compact, affordable electronics, but the WiiM Sound marks the first time the young audio brand has stepped into the speaker market.

The WiiM Sound isn't a traditional speaker of course; it's a smart speaker that is taking direct aim at the Apple HomePod 2. With 100 watts powering dual tweeters and a 4-inch/10cm woofer, the Sound supports 24-bit/192kHz playback from Tidal/Qobuz Connect, Spotify and a host of other streaming services and internet radio.

Along with the colourful, customisable touchscreen display and voice control-enabled remote, the WiiM Sound also features room calibration technology, and plenty of options for multi-room and even home cinema set-ups with other WiiM products. Costing £299 / $299, will it be able to succeed in the most crucial aspect: sound? We'll find out soon.

Audio-Technica AT-LPA2

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

It's hard not to be wowed by the transparent design of Audio-Technica's new flagship turntable. The AT-LPA2 features an acrylic chassis and acrylic platter, laying bare the belt-drive mechanism and striking a gorgeous figure. It's not just for looks, however; Audio-Technica says the material offers "exceptional" resonance control to keep pesky vibrations away from affecting the vinyl record in play.

The brand's AT-OC9XEN moving coil cartridge is fitted to a newly designed, straight carbon fibre tonearm that can be adjusted to work with a wide variety of cartridges. A separate power supply and control unit comes with the deck, which supports 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM speeds.

At £1699 / €1999, Audio-Technica has Rega's Planar 6/ND7 to compete against, but we are very much looking forward to getting our records spinning on the AT-LPA2.

