Previously on Ask The Reader… “Who listens with their eyes?” – we just settled an age-old hi-fi question

February is upon us, and while many of us may be prepping for Valentine's Day or planning our route around the Bristol Hi-Fi Show, at What Hi-Fi?, we’re hoping you, our lovely readers, will once again help us settle a hot topic in the world of hi-fi.

Specifically, does size matter when it comes to hi-fi?

On the one hand, we’ve long asked for more small, affordable, great-sounding hi-fi.

Which is why we've been happy as pigs in mud, seeing a wealth of products, including the Award-winning Dali Kupid, dinky but versatile WiiM Amp Ultra, and beautifully crafted Ruark MR1 Mk3 arrive in our test rooms and deliver just that last year.

But we know from your comments and messages to the team that a lot of you prefer your hi-fi on the larger side, and speakers to be at least 'one Kash' tall.

Editor’s note: The team tend to measure speakers based on their relative size to our hi-fi and audio editor. One Kash is roughly 158cm.

So we want to know, do you care about the size of your noise-making hardware?

Are you team David, and prefer a nice compact, unassuming set-up that doesn’t require multiple boxes, or take up half your lounge?

Or, does your giant foam finger have team Goliath’s branding emblazoned all over it and you prefer a giant, full hi-fi rack with all the trimmings, including a set of giant floorstanders?

Let us know your thoughts, with your reasoning, in the comments below or on our social media channels and forums, and we’ll potentially use them in our next Ask The Reader responses piece at the end of the month.

As always, remember this is a family-friendly community, and our reviewers are real people, so keep your comments safely in PG-13 territory. No swears or hate speech, please.

