It seems like an easy win, doesn’t it? Take the low-hanging fruit of all those five-star products that are available when you are trying to put a system together; they’re bound to work well together, right? Ooh, I know – even better. Take some What Hi-Fi? Award-winning equipment from 2025 and stick them in a set-up. Job done, surely?

You would think so, perhaps. But, inevitably, life just isn’t that simple. You might strike lucky, of course; but almost as likely is that something doesn’t quite gel with the random (well, not quite, admittedly) products you have selected. No matter the brilliance of individual products, they can’t always work optimally with everything else. You could create a team containing the 11 best goalkeepers in the world; but it wouldn’t be anything approaching the best football team.

And so it is with hi-fi products. Even Award-winning ones.

Luckily, we have a team of experts who have spent years – decades, even – toiling away over a hot amplifier to gain the experience required to know precisely which top products will, in fact, work together to create a system that performs even better than the sum of its trophy-winning parts.

Even more encouraging: when you are looking for a mid-tier streaming system, you’re looking at products right in the What Hi-Fi? wheelhouse. Here, then, is an absolutely barn-storming stereo set-up comprising three current What Hi-Fi? Award winners; a trio of top performers that will harmonise as well as the Bee Gees and perform musical magic right up there with Harry, Ron and Hermione.

The system

Music streamer: Bluesound Node Icon

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Pitched as the “audiophile” flagship option of the Bluesound Node family, the Node Icon has been imbued with more advanced audio technology and tuning, and a greater spread of connections than its junior siblings. The streaming elements remain the same across the family. Which means that native file resolution support goes up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD256.

In addition to that, the Icon is the first Node product to implement MQA Labs’ Qrono digital-to-analogue technology. This aims to refine the DAC’s timing response, so that it aligns more authentically with the original recording.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And it does a good job, delivering music with a pleasing richness and solidity, an agile sense of rhythm and a strong handle on dynamics.

The Node Icon is more musically cohesive and dynamically subtler than its most obvious direct rival, the five-star (and still, of course, very good) Cambridge CXN100; the Bluesound times better and has that spark that keeps our attention fully captured through the drama and message of a song.

Integrated amplifier: Arcam A5+

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

And it performs particularly well, we find with the new “plus” version of Arcam’s A5 amplifier. We loved the A5 – a What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year in 2024 – so the bar had been set high for the A5+ sequel. As we say in our review of the product, though: “After a time we come to a definite conclusion – the new boy is a clear, if subtle, improvement on its outstanding predecessor.”

With the A5+ working in tandem with the Bluesound streamer, it is immediately obvious that the two products “meld together with a deft handling of dynamics that means there is an appropriate sense of drama and excitement when listening to Fontaines D.C.’s high-octane Starburster track. The Icon is tidily able to convey the subtler flourishes and different timbres of instruments in Khruangbin’s funky, easy-going Maria Tambien, as well as the softly mournful piano notes in Ólafur Arnald’s Raein composition.”

The new amplifier seems to have a better understanding of how instruments should sound than its forebear. It brings out more of the essence of what, say, a drum, guitar or human voice should be. Our attention has been grabbed, and we’re keen to see what other treats we can feed this brilliant belter. What we discover is talent across the board.

“The amp is clearly having a lot of fun,” we say in the review, “but it’s not the sort of performer to get so carried away that it forgets to take care of the fundamentals. The Arcam showcases impressive stereo imaging, serving up a reasonably wide but nicely focused soundstage that gives a tangible feeling of depth and dimensionality. It’s not messy, either, even on complex compositions, letting textures breathe on their own and granting sufficient space for instruments to shine.”

Stereo speakers: Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

All very impressive so far, then. And the loudspeakers we have selected to join the dynamic and entertaining electronic pairing continue to push this system even higher. The Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 are understated but oh-so capable standmounters.

A slight note of warning here, though; perhaps “caution” is a better word. As we say in the speakers’ review: “The Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2’s performance is the very definition of a slow burner. Our initial impression is one of a competent but unremarkable performer. But, over time, we find going back to almost any other speaker that costs similar money a bit of a chore.” So, if you take the plunge on these unobtrusive little boxes, please do give them a bit of time to make their impression. It will be patience well served.

Because the AE300 Mk2 have poise and control. Feed them a demanding recording such as Michael Jackson’s Off The Wall and they don’t sound out of their depth. There is an excellent level of detail, but it is presented in a natural and unforced manner.

Our previous benchmark at this price was the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3, and they certainly deliver the music with more bombast than the Acoustic Energy, and initially it seems more clarity too. But, as we listen longer, it becomes clear that much of that impression stems from the 606 S3’s brighter and more etched-sounding treble.

The Acoustic Energy pair are smoother, more refined. And, when you listen longer, it is clear that they sound more natural too. Dynamics are strong, and rhythms come through with drive, while bass is rendered with uncommon control and articulation.

Stereo imaging is good and the soundstage is layered with precision. It says much that when we close our eyes, the speakers are hard to locate, which speaks well of their constrained layer cabinet construction as well as their well-judged dispersion.

So there you have it. Sometimes, a system comprising only Award-winning products does exactly what you might hope and expect it would. This set-up is very much Three Musketeers rather than Three Stooges. And we recommend it without hesitation.

MORE:

We've put together an affordable, old-school hi-fi system with a modern sonic twist

12 of the best products I saw at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2026

System balance: what is the ideal amount to spend on each part of your hi-fi?