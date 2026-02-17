The traditional advice that we at What Hi-Fi? give about separate components providing better performance than products trying to be jacks of all trades needs to be given with a few caveats these days. There are some remarkable pieces of equipment out there now that will do the job of source, amplifier and speaker incredibly well.

The principle does, generally, hold true, however. Particularly when you are looking at performers at what used to be called the entry level of hi-fi – possibly better-named now as step-up products.

What we have here is, with one exception, a system that would look perfectly at home in the nation’s living rooms 40 and more years ago. A CD player feeding its signal into a stereo amplifier that in turns is linked to a pair of stereo speakers; can’t say more ’80s than that.

The new addition to the satisfyingly old-school mix is, of course, a music streamer. One little box that brings the whole shebang right up to date – and performs (of course – this is a What Hi-Fi? system after all) really well for the money.

The system

Integrated amplifier: Rotel A8

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Every great system needs a steady powerhouse, and the budget Rotel A8 integrated amplifier does the job brilliantly. This is a unit that doesn’t shout about its talents; its appearance is simple and unassuming, and its styling is best described as functional. But don’t let the modest facade fool you – this is a hugely capable performer.

While it lacks the digital inputs and Bluetooth connectivity of some rivals (which in this system, of course, are nicely catered for by the Cambridge MXN10 streamer), the A8 has the basics covered: a moving-magnet phono input for a record player, should you wish to add one to the system at some point, and three single-ended line-level inputs.

This amp’s stated output is a modest 30W per channel into 8 ohms, but when we tested it, it proved eminently capable, driving everything from budget bookshelf speakers to more premium options without issue.

Surefooted with rhythms, it delivers an easygoing momentum with a fine sense of drive and authority. Basslines are handled with grip and punch, and its insight into the music’s subtleties is impressive. The A8 is a calm, fuss-free, well-built tool that fades into the background and lets the music shine. Just what you should want from your stereo amplifier.

CD player: Marantz CD6007

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It shouldn’t surprise you in the slightest to see the Marantz CD6007 in this system. This CD player has taken a What Hi-Fi? Award each year for more than half a decade for good reason.

It provides class-leading insight, with an expansive and focused soundstage. Large-scale dynamics are delivered with verve, punch and a pleasing sense of composure.

This is a CD player that will highlight all that is good about the venerable digital format, one that brings an invigorating performance to your silver-disc collection.

Its sturdy build quality remains remarkable for its budget price, too, feeling solid and operating with a slickness that belongs at a far higher price point. The CD6007 plays CDs (and CD-RWs), but you can also play stored files using the USB type A input.

This system combination also allows you the choice between two headphone ports: a 3.5mm one on the Rotel A8 amp, and a 6.3mm output on the Marantz CD player – and it's always nice to have the choice if you use multiple wired headphones.

Stereo speakers: Dali Kupid

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

From a perennial Award winner to a product that is brand new. Dali’s lovely little Kupid loudspeakers picked up their Best Buy Award in 2025 at the first time of asking. With their compact form and eye-catching design, these speakers are aimed at a modern audience looking for something fresher than the traditional hi-fi crowd.

To highlight that, they are available in some pretty funky (by hi-fi speaker standards at any rate) colours. Along with the more mainstream black, white and walnut finishes, you can also go for “chilly blue” or a bright “golden yellow”. Those starburst lines radiating from the tweeter are a lovely design flourish and are present in every colourway.

The Kupids are small enough to be placed on desks or bookshelves and can be wall-mounted – indeed all the fittings required for that are included with purchase. Crucially, they are cut from the same cloth as Dali’s celebrated budget ranges.

As we say in our review: “Right from the moment we hit play, the Kupids reveal a lively, nimble presentation that is packed with enthusiasm.

“We have to accept they won’t deliver the hugest spread of sound or the deepest bass due to their cabinets’ physical constraints, but we find ourselves looking past any such limitations as the speakers themselves sound well balanced. They have a particularly expressive and solid midrange, with enough slam in the lower frequencies to contrast against the sweeter, more delicate moments.”

Music streamer: Cambridge Audio MXN10

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

From dinky, high-performing speakers we come to the part of this set-up that truly belongs in the 21st century. The Cambridge Audio MXN10 network audio player is equally diminutive, but it punches well above that weight as far as sonic ability goes.

The MXN10 is stacked with all the popular streaming options: Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect and more are supported, alongside built-in internet radio.

Running on Cambridge Audio’s oft-lauded bespoke StreamMagic platform, the MXN10’s dedicated app is responsive and makes set-up a breeze.

Being easy to set up is all well and good, of course. Happily, though, what truly wins us over with this little box of tricks is its abilities with music.

Equipped with the excellent ESS Sabre ES9033Q DAC, the MXN10 can stream high-resolution files up to 32-bit/768kHz PCM and DSD512. And it performs brilliantly for the price.

As we say in our review: “It walks a carefully chosen path between the even-handed, detailed and spacious sound of the similarly priced Audiolab 6000N Play and the more characterful and energetic balance of the former Award-winning Bluesound Node (2021). It combines the strengths of these talented rivals while adding a dose of dynamic expression and rhythmic coherence that they can’t match.

“We like that the Cambridge remains composed when the music becomes demanding, and the way it renders the tone and texture of instruments in such a convincing way.”

All in all, this modernised old-school system is a masterclass in step-up hi-fi building. Combining the Marantz CD6007's dramatic presentation with the Cambridge MXN10's streaming smarts, the composed control of the Rotel A8, and the sheer fun factor of the Dali Kupid speakers, this setup delivers a performance that is far greater than the sum of its parts.

