Astell & Kern has launched what it describes as the world's first digital audio player "to create a sound signature uniquely tailored to the user’s hearing".

The new A&K PD20 shapes its sound to fit your unique sonic preferences in pursuit of a far more individualised musical experience.

Astell and Kern PD20 on a silver metal surface

(Image credit: Astell and Kern)

The new player is bolstered by Astell & Kern’s 'ESA' (Enhanced Signal Alignment) tech to reduce delay by precisely aligning frequency signals, all of which aims to minimise distortion and further improve audio clarity.

Astell & Kern’s 'Digital Audio Remaster' technology, meanwhile, which first appeared with the brand's five-star flagship SP4000 player, further strives for a more "natural and refined sound".

Astell & Kern's latest portable player grants 256GB of internal memory, expandable to up to 2TB via the provided microSD slot, as well as around 14 hours of battery life.

Bluetooth with hi-res aptX HD and LDAC codecs alongside wi-fi connectivity are supported, while physical outputs include USB-C for digital audio, charging your PD20 or using it as an outboard DAC for your laptop or computer.

The PD20 features a triple-amp architecture, allowing real-time switching between Class A, Class AB and Hybrid amplification modes, as well as a choice of spatial audio options.

Equipped with a 6-inch FHD+ display and housed in an aluminium chassis, the Astell & Kern PD20 will be available in late March, priced at £1799 / $1970.

