Chinese brand iBasso is looking to take the fight to the likes of Astell & Kern and FiiO with its latest premium portable music player.

The new DX340 is, says its maker, made “for discerning users who demand both sonic excellence and intuitive usability” teasing flagship performance and engineering in a portable, “elegant” form.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, the new player offers 256GB of internal storage, although this can be expanded to up to 2TB via the provided microSD slot.

The DX340 houses iBasso's latest audio engine featuring a 1-bit discrete DAC configuration, teasing “remarkable clarity, ultra-low distortion and exceptional timing”. The new unit also offers an impressive suite of high-resolution formats, with PCM support up to 32-bit/768kHz alongside native DSD512.

​Similar to the recently reviewed FiiO M21, iBasso’s premium portable player features a dual operating system experience, with users able to choose between audio-focused ‘Mango OS’ mode or a full Android 13 experience for more flexible streaming and easier app access.

(Image credit: iBasso)

In terms of connectivity options, the DX340 includes balanced and single-ended headphone outputs alongside a coaxial output, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 if you crave the convenience of a wireless connection.

Housed in a stainless steel chassis, the flagship player is equipped with a “vibrant and responsive” 6.0-inch AMOLED display, while physical buttons include a volume wheel alongside external power and play/pause controls.

​The iBasso DX340 is now available at £1499 / $1699 for the standard model and £1899 for a limited-edition titanium version. That puts it in direct competition with the Astell & Kern A&futura SE180 we tested at £1399 / $1499 / $AU2099.

