This budget brand's upcoming streaming products are directly aiming for WiiM's crown

Features
By published

Majority is taking on WiiM at its own game

Majority Link streamer on display
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

There is always a sense of familiarity at the annual Bristol Hi-Fi Show, with brands and industry faces we have seen for years, sometimes decades, in a landscape where – even as new products and technologies usher in – some things never change.

It's no secret that the popularity of traditional separates hi-fi – while still going strong in our circles – has diminished in recent times. New players (Sonos, Apple and the like) have come onto the scene to challenge what a modern music system should look like. Especially for those looking at the affordable end of the market.

Many hi-fi brands have taken notice of WiiM's meteoric rise in popularity and its game-changing offerings, with some even proposing that their new products – the budget Dali Kupid bookshelf speakers, for example – be used with WiiM's compact products.

Majority Link range

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Until now. Surprisingly, it is another fairly young, budget-leaning brand that has decided to aim directly for WiiM and its range of products. Majority has been around a short while, and it too has built a reputation for undercutting its rivals by a considerable margin with its array of über-affordable products.

At the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2026, just a few floors down from the WiiM demo room, Majority teased a brand new range of compact hi-fi streaming products that will be coming out later this year, comprising the Link Mini, the Link Pro and the Link Amp Pro. They will feature wi-fi 6, Bluetooth LE Audio, AirPlay 2, Spotify Lossless and Tidal Connect.

It's not hard to make direct comparisons with WiiM's range. The Link Mini is similar to the WiiM Mini (£89), designed to bring network powers to any old system; the Link Pro streamer presumably goes toe to toe with the WiiM Pro Plus (£219); the Link Pro Amp is a streaming amplifier in a similar vein to the WiiM Amp Pro (£399).

Granted, these are early development prototypes, and the full specifications and details aren't finalised yet, but we do know that Majority's Link Pro and Link Pro Amp will feature an HDMI ARC input and a display screen, and that the streaming amp claims to have 300W of amplification power.

What's of note already, though, is the prices set out for the trio. They look to be a good £30 to £150 less than the WiiMs: the Link Mini is £49.95; the Link Pro is £199.95; the Link Pro Amp is £249.95. That's quite punchy. WiiM has made a name for itself for undercutting its competitors; Majority even more so. Whether the final Majority Link streaming products – in terms of design, specification, app interface and performance – can rival the very slick WiiM range remains to be seen.

WiiM Ultra next to WiiM Pro Plus on wooden rack

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We often hear the refrain “where is all the affordable hi-fi?” – and it’s true that really affordable kit feels few and far between these days when costs are constantly rising. But this area of the market could be hotting up, as more emerging rivals take on the likes of WiiM.

It's interesting to note, though, that in a showcase full of hi-fi products – from brand new, tech-laden launches, exciting sequels and boundary-pushing engineering, from brands with stellar performance records – the products taking on the upstart WiiM are from yet another upstart budget brand.

How will it pan out? We can't wait to find out.

MORE:

12 of the most exciting products I saw at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2026

A visit to this year's Bristol Hi-Fi Show provided further evidence of a Cyrus revival

Rega's Award-winning Planar 6 turntable gets the 'RS Edition' treatment

Kashfia Kabir
Kashfia Kabir
Hi-Fi and Audio Editor

Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 13 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat away from spinning records.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.