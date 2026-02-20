Rega usually has something new to show at every Bristol Hi-Fi Show, and this year it didn't disappoint. We got our first look at the brand new Planar 6 RS Edition turntable – a model based on the Award-winning standard Planar 6, with elements taken from the superb, step-up Planar 8.

It's the second turntable to get the 'RS' (Rega Special) treatment, with the first being the Award-winning Planar 3 RS Edition, which sits at the top of our best turntables guide.

Unlike the skeletal frame of the Planar 8, the Planar 6 RS Edition features a more traditional rectangular plinth. This is still made out of the Tancast 8 polyurethane foam also seen in the Planar 8, sandwiched between two layers of High Pressure Laminate (HPL). This is further strengthened by the lovely brushed aluminium skin finish seen on the 3 RS, with adds rigidity while still keeping the plinth very light.

Other key elements borrowed from the Planar 8 is the RB880 tonearm (an upgrade from the 6's RB330), the use of two belts, and it comes factory-fitted with the Nd9 moving magnet cartridge, which is the Rega's new top-of-the-range MM cartridge.

You can buy the Nd9 separately, but it's not offered as a factory-fitted option for the standard Planar 6.

The dual-layer floating glass platter returns, as does the double-brace technology, and it comes packaged with the outboard Neo PSU Mk2 power supply that offers electronic speed switching between 33 ⅓ and 45 rpm.

The Planar 6 RS Edition is due around April/May, and is set to cost £2000. This puts it right in the middle of the two current standard models, with the Planar 6/Nd7 we tested costing £1655, while the Planar 8 with an Nd9 cartridge comes in at £2554.

Can Rega repeat its success with this latest 'RS Edition' turntable? We'll have to wait and find out.

Also unveiled was the new Rega Aos MC phono stage: a compact half-width design (similar to Rega's Brio Mk7 amplifier), and set to cost £1500. A moving magnet version (the Aos MM) is also in the works, with price and availability TBC. They will both sit under the reference Aura MC phono stage.

We'll bring you the full details once the new Aos MC officially launches in a few weeks' time.

