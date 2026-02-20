Rega's Award-winning Planar 6 turntable gets the 'RS Edition' treatment

Featuring key elements from the more premium Planar 8

Rega Planar 6 RS Edition
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Rega usually has something new to show at every Bristol Hi-Fi Show, and this year it didn't disappoint. We got our first look at the brand new Planar 6 RS Edition turntable – a model based on the Award-winning standard Planar 6, with elements taken from the superb, step-up Planar 8.

It's the second turntable to get the 'RS' (Rega Special) treatment, with the first being the Award-winning Planar 3 RS Edition, which sits at the top of our best turntables guide.

The dual-layer floating glass platter returns, as does the double-brace technology, and it comes packaged with the outboard Neo PSU Mk2 power supply that offers electronic speed switching between 33 ⅓ and 45 rpm.

The Planar 6 RS Edition is due around April/May, and is set to cost £2000. This puts it right in the middle of the two current standard models, with the Planar 6/Nd7 we tested costing £1655, while the Planar 8 with an Nd9 cartridge comes in at £2554.

Rega Aos MC

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Also unveiled was the new Rega Aos MC phono stage: a compact half-width design (similar to Rega's Brio Mk7 amplifier), and set to cost £1500. A moving magnet version (the Aos MM) is also in the works, with price and availability TBC. They will both sit under the reference Aura MC phono stage.

We'll bring you the full details once the new Aos MC officially launches in a few weeks' time.

