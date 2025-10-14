What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
    Show:

Best turntables 2025

Best turntable under £300

Pro-Ject Primary E turntable on wooden rack

Pro-Ject Primary E

Read the full review here

Pro-Ject's affordable turntable offers stellar performance, despite its modest price tag

Best turntable £300-£500

Rega Planar 1

Rega Planar 1

Read the full review here

Another year, another win for the stellar Rega Planar 1 which continues to offer the best sound and value you will find on a turntable at this price

Best turntable £500-£750

Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 turntable on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2

Read the full review here

Great looks and a lively, detailed and fluid sound? With the Alu Sub-Platter and High Power it 2 power supply upgrades, this is a solid Award-winning package

Best turntable £750-£1000

Rega Planar 3 RS Edition turntable on hi-fi rack playing pink vinyl record

Rega Planar 3 RS Edition

Read the full review here

A fantastic turntable that builds and improves on the Planar 3's foundation in nearly every way

Best turntable £1000-£2000

Rega Planar 6/Nd7 in white finish with blue vinyl record playing

Rega Planar 6/Nd7

Read the full review here

With a cartridge update, Rega's refined turntable remains a What Hi-Fi? Award for yet another year

Best turntable £2000-£3000

Technics SL-1300G turntable on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase with blue vinyl record on platter

Technics SL-1300G

Read the full review here

The SL-1300G is an easy recommendation offering a solidly made, fuss-free experience that vinyl fans will adore

Best turntable over £3000

Vertere DG-X turntable in front of bookcase playing pink vinyl record

Vertere DG-X

Read the full review here

The Vertere DG-X is the best turntable we've tested at its price and an easy recommendation for vinyl fans with deep pockets

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.