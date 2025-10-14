Best turntables 2025

Pro-Ject Primary E
Pro-Ject's affordable turntable offers stellar performance, despite its modest price tag
Rega Planar 1
Another year, another win for the stellar Rega Planar 1 which continues to offer the best sound and value you will find on a turntable at this price
Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2
Great looks and a lively, detailed and fluid sound? With the Alu Sub-Platter and High Power it 2 power supply upgrades, this is a solid Award-winning package
Rega Planar 3 RS Edition
A fantastic turntable that builds and improves on the Planar 3's foundation in nearly every way
Rega Planar 6/Nd7
With a cartridge update, Rega's refined turntable remains a What Hi-Fi? Award for yet another year
Technics SL-1300G
The SL-1300G is an easy recommendation offering a solidly made, fuss-free experience that vinyl fans will adore
Vertere DG-X
The Vertere DG-X is the best turntable we've tested at its price and an easy recommendation for vinyl fans with deep pockets
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
