It's a good time to be a Bruce Springsteen fan! This week has seen in the release of The Boss' biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring The Bear's Jeremy Allen White in the titular role.

But Bruce fever doesn't have to stop when you step out of the cinema. If you want to experience the iconic tracks on your own turntable, we have spotted a great set of deals over at HMV that you might want to take advantage of.

The retailer is offering a bundle of three vinyl for £66, including Born in the U.S.A, Nebraska, and Lost and Found: Selections from the Lost Albums which features a curated collection of 20 previously unreleased songs.

If you bought these albums individually at HMV then it would add up to just under £100, so this is a saving certainly worth considering. While it would be a little cheaper than this at Amazon (clocking in at around £85), HMV's bundle deal will still help you save a decent £19.

Need a little more convincing? The vinyl albums included in this deal contain some of team What Hi-Fi?'s favourite Springsteen tracks (stay tuned for our list coming very soon covering the best Springsteen songs to test your sound system).

Take Born in the U.S.A from the album of the same name, for example.

It starts off with the barebones, consisting of just a steady snare drum and synths. Springsteen's raw and emotive vocals come in to lend the track an extra layer and, in his usual fashion, the lyrics are far from typical American patriotism.

He sings: "The first kick I took was when I hit the ground / End up like a dog that's been beat too much" to let us know this is a rebellion, not a celebration.

Then comes the more riotous drum beat and guitar part, creating a toe-tapping tune that is sure to please.

If you're looking for a selection of excellent vinyl to spice up your listening experience, this deal at HMV is well worth another look.

