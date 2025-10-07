Award-winning Sony earbuds, a Pro-Ject turntable, LG OLED and more – the 5 best Big Deal Days discounts direct from our experts

Amazon’s latest Big Deal Days event is here and we have good and bad news. First, one day in, as often happens with hi-fi and high-end home cinema, the number of good Amazon deals on products we’ve fully reviewed are thin on the ground right now.

But, as a silver lining we have spotted some good deals, especially if you’re happy shopping with a specialist retailer, that are worth shouting about. These are the five best that our experts fully recommend.

1. WiiM Pro Plus: £169 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

WiiM is something of a fan favourite among our readers, with its streamers and recent amps offering surprisingly accomplished feature sets considering their competitive pricing.

So getting a good deal on the WiiM Pro Plus, a streamer our reviewers already consider stellar value even at its normal price, is not to be sniffed at.

Available from £169 at Richer sounds (save £50), for your money you’ll get a simple to set up streamer capable of delivering a detailed, expressive sound that we liked so much, we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award last year.

WiiM Pro Plus: was £219 now £169 at Richer Sounds We describe the five-star WiiM Pro Plus as being fantastic value, even when it's full price. So at its current discounted price it's an absolute steal that any music fan looking for a new streamer would do well to consider.

2. Sony WF-C710N: £79 at Amazon (save £21)

Good sounding wireless earbuds that cost less than £100 are rare. We know because we’re constantly looking for new ones to recommend to music fans on a budget. Which is why the Sony WF-C710N are such a great option for cash-strapped music fans. Available on Amazon for £79 (save £21) the earbuds offer the best audio and ANC quality you’ll find on such a cheap set.

Sony WF-C710N was £99 now £79 at Amazon (save £20)

No matter which colour you prefer, the affordable Sony WF-C710N buds have it all – impactful but controlled bass, a great sense of musicality, detail and dynamics in spades and, for the price, excellent noise cancellation. And now they have a nice discount, too, on the black finish only. Five stars

3. Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT: £439 at Amazon/Richer/Sevenoaks (save £40)

Everyone loves a good bit of vinyl. But both the albums and a record player to do them just can be quite expensive.

Which is why we’re pleased to report one of our favourite affordable turntables has already had a decent Big Deal Days discount. Specifically, you can buy the five-star Pro-Ject T1 EVO BT Turntable with Bluetooth and OM10 Cartridge for £439 at Amazon.

That’s a decent £40 saving on its normal price. If you do, you’ll be treated to a solid record player our reviewers describe as “a new standard for Bluetooth turntables at this price – for its simplicity, flexibility and performance, it’s a winner of a spinner”.

4. BenQ W2720i: £1799 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

There’s something magical about watching movies on a proper projector. And if you have the space, we’re pleased to report the current deal on the five-star BenQ W2720i is one that What Hi-Fi? TV and AV editor Tom Parsons strongly urges you to consider.

The deal lets you pick up the projector for £1799 at Richer Sounds – a £200 saving on its normal price.

If you do you’ll be treated to an all-round performer with an intuitive streaming platform baked in. As we said in our review:

“The W2720i’s combination of living room-friendly smarts and home cinema-friendly picture quality is seriously hard to resist.”

BenQ W2720i: was £1,999 now £1,799 at Richer Sounds The BenQ W2720i has all-round excellent picture quality and comes with an intuitive baked-in smart system. If you want an easy to use, competitively priced projector, this is worth considering.

5. LG C5 65-inch: £1599 at Richer Sounds (save £1100)

OLED TVs are always a hot item during Amazon sales, but after scouring Amazon for OLED deals, the best bargain on a model we’ve tested is actually on Richer Sounds. Jump over to the store and you can currently grab yourself a 65-inch LG C5 OLED TV for £1599, that’s a giant £1100 on its launch price earlier this year.

For the money you’ll get a solid value OLED capable of delivering a punchy but never overcooked picture, with flawless app support and excellent gaming specifications. Our only word of caution is to budget for a soundbar for it if you don’t have one already. The LG C5’s audio is distinctly middling, even by TV speaker standards.

