The Amazon Black Friday sale is officially live – and we’ve picked the 17 best hi-fi and home cinema deals
Surprise! Amazon has kicked off its Black Friday sale early. Yes, 'Black Friday Week' is now upon us, despite the fact Black Friday itself is still eight days away, and last time we checked a week lasted seven days. Go figure.
Anyway, Amazon has flipped the switch on all sorts of deals, and keen not to miss out, so have plenty of other retailers. We've collected some of the best deals below on products including OLED TVs, wireless headphones, hi-fi speakers and more.
You can see a more extensive list on our dedicated Black Friday page. In the meantime, enjoy...
The best Black Friday Week deals now live
There's another £50 off what was already a pretty great discount. The LG C5 is an exceptional TV for the money, with stunning yet balanced movie picture quality, and gaming specs and performance that even flagship rivals can't match. And, right now, Richer Sounds is offering it for less than other retailers, including Amazon.
Read our LG C5 (55in) review
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was £60 now £30 at Amazon (save £30)
At an incredibly low price, it is now possible to access all the apps you could ever need. The device also supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos too. It's hard to believe you get all that for just £30. Five Stars
Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review
Sony WH-1000XM4 was £350 now £178 at Amazon (save £172)
It's not quite their lowest price ever, but it is still a great deal. The XM4 are well worth snapping up if you want solid premium all-rounders but cannot afford the extra £80-120 newer models from Sony, Bose and Sennheiser cost. Five stars
Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review
Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £179 at Amazon (save £80)
Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound more detailed, more refined and more accomplished than ever before. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. We can't think of a rival pair of wireless buds that can touch them, and this discount is more than welcome. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review
Sony WH-CH520 wireless over-ears was £49 now £29 at Amazon (save £20)
Sony's most affordable wireless headphones sacrifice as little quality as they possibly can, and the results are truly impressive: you won't get such a balanced, engaging sound anywhere else at this price. If getting value for money is your priority, you've just found your next pair. They've dropped another £1 for Black Friday Week – not a massive drop, but the discount was already pretty healthy. Five stars
Read our Sony WH-CH520 review
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Dolby Atmos soundbar was £449 now £335 at Amazon (save £114)
Sonos's impressive mid-level soundbar is a top-notch performer, especially at this price. Being a Sonos product, WIFI is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review
Sonos Era 100 was £249 £169 at Peter Tyson (save £80)
We praised the Sonos Era 100 highly in our review, highlighting its spacious, detailed sound and stacked feature set. You can snag one (or get a stereo pair) now for its best-ever price in sleek black or pristine white depending on your aesthetic preferences.
Five stars
Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £64 (save £35)
For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a nicely made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, are far more refined and detailed than the excessively brash ULT Wear. Better still, they deliver strong ANC and a wide-ranging feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sony WH-CH720N review
Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £55 at Amazon (save £44)
Previous What Hi-Fi? Award winners, these are still great performance-per-pound value wireless earbuds, even if they have been surpassed by the Award-winning WF-C710N. They're £12 cheaper than they were yesterday, making them a tempting alternative to their replacements. Five stars
Read our Sony WF-C700N review
This Sony soundbar has dropped a further £15 from its sale price earlier this week. When we first got our hands on the Sony HT-SF150, we found it hard to find fault, especially considering its reasonable price. It looks and feels premium and has an impressive scale and width. All of this for under £100 is a seriously great bargain.
Read our Sony HT-SF150 review
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 was £1399 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £500)
Another drop for Black Friday Week, the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 has another £50 off its previous sale price. It's one of the finest Dolby Atmos soundbars we’ve tested recently – which is why we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award last year. Five stars
Read our Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 review
The Sonos Arc Ultra picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award for its clean, precise sound, expressive bass and phenomenal levels of detail. It's big, so you'll want to measure up, but this £200 saving is its first major discount. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sonos Arc Ultra review
Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £348 at Amazon (save £101)
This excellent, spatial audio-toting Sonos wireless speaker is on a small but worthy discount. We love its huge, expressive sound and extensive streaming features. Sonos deals are rare, so any money off is a good deal in our book – though it has fallen as low as £329 before. Five stars
Read our Sonos Era 300 review
The JBL Charge 6 brings clear, detailed and hugely confident sound to this burrito-shaped speaker. It wows on quality as well as sound and has even more waterproof, dust-proof and drop-proof capabilities than its predecessor, the five-star Charge 5. There's lots to love about it, especially when there's a major discount to be had. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Q Acoustics 5040 floorstanders was £999 now £699 at Richer Sounds (save £300)
Class leaders below the £1000 mark, the Q Acoustics 5040 are superb towers that deliver an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance that sets the benchmark at this level. They were previously discounted to £879, which shows what a great deal this is. Five stars
Read our Q Acoustics 5040 review
This is an awesome deal. The KEF Q3 Meta come highly recommended, even at full price. They are an immensely composed and talented pair of speakers at this level; just make sure you have space to accommodate their slightly larger size. Paired with a suitably talented amplifier and source, they're guaranteed to delight you with their composed, controlled and detailed sound quality. Five stars
Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth was £249 now £178 at Amazon (save £71)
Here, Sony has generously given us a ‘plug and play’ fully automatic deck, including a phono stage, thrown in Bluetooth and priced it at the low end of the market. Very kind of it. It's dropped another £20 compared to earlier in the week. Five stars
Read our Sony PS-LX310BT review
