Surprise! Amazon has kicked off its Black Friday sale early. Yes, 'Black Friday Week' is now upon us, despite the fact Black Friday itself is still eight days away, and last time we checked a week lasted seven days. Go figure.

Anyway, Amazon has flipped the switch on all sorts of deals, and keen not to miss out, so have plenty of other retailers. We've collected some of the best deals below on products including OLED TVs, wireless headphones, hi-fi speakers and more.

You can see a more extensive list on our dedicated Black Friday page. In the meantime, enjoy...

The best Black Friday Week deals now live

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was £60 now £30 at Amazon (save £30)

At an incredibly low price, it is now possible to access all the apps you could ever need. The device also supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos too. It's hard to believe you get all that for just £30. Five Stars

Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Sony WH-1000XM4 was £350 now £178 at Amazon (save £172)

It's not quite their lowest price ever, but it is still a great deal. The XM4 are well worth snapping up if you want solid premium all-rounders but cannot afford the extra £80-120 newer models from Sony, Bose and Sennheiser cost. Five stars

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £179 at Amazon (save £80)

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound more detailed, more refined and more accomplished than ever before. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. We can't think of a rival pair of wireless buds that can touch them, and this discount is more than welcome. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

Sony WH-CH520 wireless over-ears was £49 now £29 at Amazon (save £20)

Sony's most affordable wireless headphones sacrifice as little quality as they possibly can, and the results are truly impressive: you won't get such a balanced, engaging sound anywhere else at this price. If getting value for money is your priority, you've just found your next pair. They've dropped another £1 for Black Friday Week – not a massive drop, but the discount was already pretty healthy. Five stars

Read our Sony WH-CH520 review

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Dolby Atmos soundbar was £449 now £335 at Amazon (save £114)

Sonos's impressive mid-level soundbar is a top-notch performer, especially at this price. Being a Sonos product, WIFI is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

Sonos Era 100 was £249 £169 at Peter Tyson (save £80)

We praised the Sonos Era 100 highly in our review, highlighting its spacious, detailed sound and stacked feature set. You can snag one (or get a stereo pair) now for its best-ever price in sleek black or pristine white depending on your aesthetic preferences.

Five stars <p><strong>Deal also at <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BXPFL4Y2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21%26geniuslink%3Dtrue%26th%3D1"><strong>Amazon Deal also at Amazon

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £64 (save £35)

For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a nicely made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, are far more refined and detailed than the excessively brash ULT Wear. Better still, they deliver strong ANC and a wide-ranging feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WH-CH720N review

Save £66 Sony HT-SF150: was £150 now £84 at Amazon This Sony soundbar has dropped a further £15 from its sale price earlier this week. When we first got our hands on the Sony HT-SF150, we found it hard to find fault, especially considering its reasonable price. It looks and feels premium and has an impressive scale and width. All of this for under £100 is a seriously great bargain.

Read our Sony HT-SF150 review

Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £348 at Amazon (save £101)

This excellent, spatial audio-toting Sonos wireless speaker is on a small but worthy discount. We love its huge, expressive sound and extensive streaming features. Sonos deals are rare, so any money off is a good deal in our book – though it has fallen as low as £329 before. Five stars

Read our Sonos Era 300 review

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £70 JBL Charge 6 : was £170 now £100 at Argos The JBL Charge 6 brings clear, detailed and hugely confident sound to this burrito-shaped speaker. It wows on quality as well as sound and has even more waterproof, dust-proof and drop-proof capabilities than its predecessor, the five-star Charge 5. There's lots to love about it, especially when there's a major discount to be had. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Five stars Save £150 KEF Q3 Meta: was £649 now £499 at Peter Tyson This is an awesome deal. The KEF Q3 Meta come highly recommended, even at full price. They are an immensely composed and talented pair of speakers at this level; just make sure you have space to accommodate their slightly larger size. Paired with a suitably talented amplifier and source, they're guaranteed to delight you with their composed, controlled and detailed sound quality. Five stars

Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth was £249 now £178 at Amazon (save £71)

Here, Sony has generously given us a ‘plug and play’ fully automatic deck, including a phono stage, thrown in Bluetooth and priced it at the low end of the market. Very kind of it. It's dropped another £20 compared to earlier in the week. Five stars

Read our Sony PS-LX310BT review

MORE:

The best record players money can buy

The best Black Friday TV deals

And the best Black Friday hi-fi deals