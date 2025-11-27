Black Friday is here, and now is genuinely a great time to buy a TV.

That said, there are lots of 'fake' deals around – prices that are really no different to last month.

So, how do you spot the real deals? You don't have to, because I've done that for you.

I've been reviewing TVs for almost two decades, and I've been involved in the testing of almost 50 new models in the last year alone, so I absolutely know a great TV when I see it.

I also track the prices of the best TVs right through the year, so I know when a deal is genuinely good, and when a TV is at its lowest-ever price.

So below, you will find five deals on TVs that are both brilliant, and at their lowest-ever prices. These are genuine, bonafide deals on some seriously excellent TVs.

Today's best Black Friday TV deals

TCL C6KS

TCL has had an exceptional year with its TVs. Of the six models from the new range that we've tested, four are five-star stunners, while the remaining two have received very respectable four-star ratings.

Core to the brand's current success is exceptionally high specs for surprisingly low prices, and none of the new models embodies that more than the 50-inch C6KS.

This is a Quantum Dot Mini LED TV with 160 independent dimming zones and an advanced new backlighting system that boosts brightness and contrast while reducing halos around bright objects on dark backgrounds.

In action, the TCL C6KS is punchy, vibrant and sharp, but there's also plenty of control and naturalism to the picture.

We bestowed a five-star rating and a What Hi-Fi? Award upon this excellent Mini LED TV when it was £419, and now you can pick it up for just £349 at Amazon. A true bargain.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner Save £200 TCL 50C6KS 2025 Mini LED TV: was £549 now £349 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The 50-inch TCL C6KS would have been strong value at its £549 launch price, so when we reviewed it at £419, we discovered an exceptional TV for the money. So exceptional, in fact, that we gave it an Award! And now you can buy it for even less.

TCL C7K

While the C6KS above is a superb entry point to TCL's next-gen Mini LED range, the C7K is the absolute pick of the bunch.

By stretching your budget, you can get this 65-inch Quantum Dot Mini LED model with a whopping 1008 local dimming zones and a peak brightness figure of 2600 nits.

The C7K also boasts a 120Hz panel, so 4K/120Hz gaming is available via the two HDMI 2.1 sockets. In fact, 4K/144Hz gaming is on the cards if you have a super-powerful TV. And the TV supports VRR and ALLM as well, of course.

This is a brilliantly dynamic, contrasty TV that excels with bright HDR content, but it's also nicely balanced when required, too.

The 65-inch C7K was £899 when we gave it five stars and made it an Award winner, but now you can buy it for just £749 at Currys.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner Save £350 TCL 65C7K 2025 Mini LED TV: was £1,099 now £749 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ The 65-inch version of the TCL C7K was £1099 at launch, but had dropped to £899 by the time we reviewed it. It's an exceptional TV for that price, delivering brilliant brightness, colours and contrast with movies and games alike. And now it can be bought for even less.

LG C5 42-inch

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Prime Video, Stanley Tucci Searching For Italy)

I've always been a huge fan of LG's small OLED TVs. When the first 42 inchers came along, they really revolutionised things, bringing OLED picture quality and flagship specs to a category that had been badly neglected for years.

The new 42-inch C5 isn't a massive upgrade on the 42-inch C4 that went before it, but it didn't really need to be.

This is an awesome TV with perfect OLED blacks, amazing contrast, great colours, an easy-to-use and app-packed operating system, and incredible gaming specs, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets that all support 4K/120Hz (4K/144Hz if you've got a fancy gaming PC), VRR and ALLM.

In fact, many people buy these 42-inch OLEDs for use as fancy desktop gaming monitors, but they're also great for smaller living rooms and fancy bedrooms.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner Save £641 LG OLED42C5 2025 OLED TV: was £1,400 now £759 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ Lowest-ever price: £759

The smallest version of the C5 is now the very best 42-inch TV you can buy – and it has the What Hi-Fi? Award to prove it. It's admittedly not a big improvement on the C4, but seeing as it currently costs barely any more, you may as well get the new model. Expect balanced picture quality, excellent smart and flawless gaming specs.

LG C5 55-inch

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Bigger OLEDs perform even better than small ones (it's all to do with 'pixel pitch', but I won't bore you with that), so if you have the space, going for the 55-inch model or larger is well worth it.

With the 55-inch C5, you still, of course, get the perfect blacks and pixel-level contrast control of the 42-inch model above, but with extra brightness and therefore an even more contrasty and thrilling picture.

The specs are equally amazing, so this is an awesome TV for streaming and gaming, and the design is lovely.

A brilliant TV, and incredible value at its new lowest-ever price of just £979 at Richer Sounds.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner Save £921 LG OLED55C5 2025 OLED TV: was £1,900 now £979 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ Lowest-ever price: £979

The LG C5 is a What Hi-Fi? 2025 Award-winner, and for good reason. With a rich, solid and engaging picture, excellent contrast and LG's famously stacked features – including a whopping four HDMI 2.1 sockets for the gamers out there – the LG C5 is an exceptional OLED TV.

Sony Bravia 8 II

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Our Great National Parks))

Anyone who knows me will have known that the presence of the Sony Bravia 8 II here was inevitable: it's my favourite TV of the year, and it's already had some big discounts.

What's more, the Bravia 8 II is also now our What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 TV Product of the Year – it really is that good.

This is a QD-OLED TV that combines the latest and greatest OLED panel technology with Sony's legendary processing to produce picture quality that's both thrilling and cinematically authentic.

It's the best-sounding TV we've reviewed, too, but I still recommend adding a dedicated sound system if you're able to.

The 65-inch Bravia 8 II launched for £2999, but you can now buy it for a heavily discounted £1999 at Richer Sounds.

Save 33% Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch: was £2,999 now £1,999 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ The 65-inch version of the Bravia 8 II performs just like the 55-inch model, but with a small loss of sharpness (due to the same number of pixels being stretched over a larger area) and a fairly big increase in cinematic epicness. It also sounds even better, thanks to the larger size. If you're umming and ahing over whether to go for the 55- or 65-inch model, I recommend going for the bigger one.

