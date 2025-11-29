Don't want an OLED this Black Friday? There's one Mini TV I'd recommend that delivers a similar experience at a much lower price

Features
By published

TCL's impressive mid-range model has an ace up its sleeve

The 65-inch TCL C7K Mini LED TV photographed in a living room
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

"What TV should I buy?" is a question that I've lost track of how many times I've answered, especially amidst the flurry of current Black Friday deals.

The recommendations I usually resort to are the LG C5 and Sony Bravia 8 II, two OLED sets that provide exceptional picture performance and use the power of pixel-level dimming to champion contrast and black levels.

OLED is the screen technology that we generally favour across the What H-Fi? AV team – in fact, a majority of us have OLED TVs in our homes – but we recognise that it doesn't suit everyone for a multitude of reasons.

The best news about all of this is that the 65-inch model is currently discounted for Black Friday, meaning you can pick it up for just £749 at Currys, down from £899.

TCL C7K 65-inch
What Hi-Fi? Award Winner
Save £150
TCL C7K 65-inch: was £899 now £749 at Currys

The TCL 65C7K is the best big-screen budget TV you can buy this year. With explosive brightness, contrast and colour, impressively rich gaming support and all four HDR formats, all for under £750, the C7K is one of the best value TV sets around.

View Deal

TCL is known for its budget TVs, but that doesn't mean it cuts back on features. This TV sports a staggering 1008 dimming zones and features a claimed peak brightness of 2800 nits.

Paired with a 4K/144Hz panel, two HDMI 2.1 sockets that support high-performance gaming with VRR and ALLM, a sound system tuned by none other than Bang & Olufsen, and support for both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, this TV begins to look more premium than its price suggests.

However, the real magic comes with TCL's new Halo Control system, which mitigates the drawbacks of the Mini LED backlight for more precise blacks. I think this is the real ace up TCL's sleeve, as it works a treat on the C7K.

This plays a crucial role in the reduction of blooming, which makes dark scenes look much more immersive. Black depths on this TV are shockingly impressive for a backlit model, especially at this price, meaning you can get an experience that's not a million miles off OLED for a much lower price.

The TCL remains my top pick for a 65-inch TV under £1000 this Black Friday, and it will certainly appeal to anyone looking to avoid OLED, especially with it being priced at just £749 at Currys.

TCL C7K 65-inch
What Hi-Fi? Award Winner
Save £150
TCL C7K 65-inch: was £899 now £749 at Currys

The TCL 65C7K is the best big-screen budget TV you can buy this year. With explosive brightness, contrast and colour, impressively rich gaming support and all four HDR formats, all for under £750, the C7K is one of the best value TV sets around.

View Deal
Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.