Sony WF-1000XM6 Check Amazon Check Walmart Bluetooth version: 5.3 (SBC, AAC, LDAC)

Battery life: Buds: 8hrs; total: 24hrs (with case)

Weight: 6.2g each

Finishes: x 2 (black, platinum silver) A longer battery life, more natural-feeling noise cancellation and superior sound quality make these buds tough to beat. Though they fit less securely and their ANC isn't quite as effective as Bose. Pros Wonderfully natural, musical sound

Excellent detail and dynamics

Superb noise cancelling

Great call quality Cons Limited eartip options

Can take time to get right fit

Bulky case

No aptX Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) $249 at Amazon $249 at Bose.com US $249 at Sweetwater $249 at Best Buy Bluetooth: 5.3 (AAC, SBC, aptX Adaptive)

Battery life: Buds: 6hrs; total: 24hrs (with case)

Weight: 7.7g each

Finishes: x 3 (Black, White Smoke, Deep Plum) The Bose clearly lag behind the Sony when it comes to sound quality and battery life, but they're still great at noise-cancelling, and offer a more confidence-inspiring fit. Pros Weighty, full-bodied sound

Superb noise cancelling

Secure, comfortable design

Excellent voice-call clarity Cons Average battery life

Sony's sound more detailed and better defined

Only three ear-tip sizes

So here we are again. Over the last few years, Sony and Bose have consistently made some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy. And now we're pitting their latest flagships head to head.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) launched in June 2025, and maintained the brand's prowess for active noise cancellation (ANC) and a comfortable fit, while improving the sound quality.

But Sony isn't one to sit back and watch the competition. The WF-1000XM6 launched in February 2026, following the Award-winning XM5, and they too have managed to improve on their predecessors’ sound, features and noise cancellation.

But which new model is best? That's what we're here to find out. We've put both through their paces during our exhaustive review process, and here we'll compare them side by side. Ready? Then let's begin.

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): price

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to premium wireless earbuds, Bose's pairs are usually a little pricier than Sony's. But that's not always the case – a lot depends on which country you're in, and whether there's a sale on.

The Bose QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) launched at £299 / $299 / AU$450, and the Sony WF-1000XM6 at £250 / $330 / AU$500. While the Sonys are too new to have seen any discounts at time of writing, the Bose have fallen to £249 / $249 / AU$382. So if you're in the US or Australia, the Bose are significantly cheaper, while in the UK it's a tie.

Both brands usually feature in the sales, but given that the QC Ultras are a few months older, we would expect them to see the bigger discounts.

** Winner: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): design & comfort

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Bose has consistently excelled in this area – its buds are among the most comfortable around. And if you want a snug fit, the Bose buds are hard to fault.

This is as true as ever with the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). They're a more traditional stem design, which some might feel looks dated, but it's effective, and they are very comfortable and definitely stay put thanks to their stability bands.

They're good enough to compensate for the buds only coming with three sizes of eartips, and if you're looking for a pair to use during exercise, these should definitely make your shortlist.

Bose's touch controls are responsive, intuitive, and customisable – all in, it's a great design.

The XM6 are a slim, stemless, boxier design that fills your ear opening.

They offer great isolation when you get the fit right, but some may find the Bose sit a little more securely.

The buds come with four sizes of ear-tips, but they aren't as supple as Bose's. When the fit is good, it's very good, but achieving this is more finicky than we would like. We think a fifth, extra-large ear-tip would make a big difference here.

The Sony buds also have a new matte finish, while the Bose opt for a slightly glossier, smoother plastic.

The Sony case is surprisingly bulky and tall, and it does feel a little cheap. However, that's not to say the Bose is better. It also feels relatively cheap and is taller, deeper and just as bulky as the Sony offering, if not more.

The Bose buds come in more finishes than the Sony (five to two), with the Deep Plum being particularly eye-catching.

They might be the more traditional-looking wireless earbuds, but the Bose have plenty going for them and enough to win this round.

** Winner: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The XM6 boast Sony's new QN3e, the third generation of its HD Noise Cancelling processor.

This is the brains of the buds, and controls all sorts of operations from ANC to DAC performance. They also boast Sony's integrated processor V2 with 32-bit processing.

DSEE Extreme is Sony's sound engine, which boosts sound quality from lower quality music files. The Sony Sound Connect app lets you customise the sound, whether you use the 10-band equaliser or just choose a sonic signature to match your style.

By contrast, the Bose only have a three-band equaliser and a limited selection of presets to choose from.

The Sonys also have Ambient Sound, Quick Attention and Multipoint Bluetooth to connect two devices at once. They're rated IPX4 water-resistant.

The Bose have the same water resistance and Multipoint, as well as ambient sound features as the Sony (though they go by different names).

Their six-hour battery life is outgunned by the Sonys' eight hours, but they both offer a total of 24 hours of use when using the carry case to recharge on the go.

Both pairs support the standard AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs, but the Bose boast aptX Adaptive, while the XM6 have Sony's own LDAC. Both codecs offer higher quality listening, but of the two, aptX is more commonly used.

Both pairs also offer spatial audio (Bose calls it Immersive Audio), which attempts to immerse the listener more in what they're listening to.

This round is close to call, but the Sonys with their superior battery life from a single charge just about take it.

** Winner: Sony WF-1000XM6 **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): noise cancellation

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Like comfort, noise cancellation is another area where Bose excels. The firm invented the technology (originally for use in headsets worn by pilots), so it's hardly surprising it continues to lead the field.

The QC Ultra 2 put in an excellent performance. Transitions are smooth when adjusting for sudden spikes of noise like sirens or car horns, softening both these and constant low-level rumbles very effectively.

The Quiet preset is the most powerful setting, casting a blanket of silence over pretty much every noise. There's no doubt it's very effective – but for some, it might be too intense, especially over longer listens. It's like it sucks all the air out of your ears.

If that's you, you can set your own level of ANC in the app, or choose Aware or Immersive (i.e. spatial audio) modes.

Sony has also upped its noise cancellation game. The Adaptive NC Optimiser (which automatically adjusts the ANC to your fit and environment) deals very effectively with both constant sounds and sudden, sharp noises.

It's not as intense as the Bose effect, but it's definitely more subtle and natural. Bose just takes this round, but Sony is definitely closing the gap.

With regards to call quality, both the Bose and Sony are on an even keel. They both deliver voices with clarity and do a good job of reducing environmental noise and effects such as wind.

** Winner: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Now we come to the main event: which pair sounds better?

The QC Earbuds 2 have the same driver as their predecessors, but tweaked to improve bass response and smooth out high-end frequencies.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ Song For Bob shows the buds "sinking to impressive new depths while retaining the requisite tautness and agility of their lower-end reproduction", we wrote in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) review.

Notes have a satisfying body and texture, and the performance is clearer than their predecessors', while also richer and more authentic.

The XM6 sound warm and natural but don't sacrifice any detail or insight.

Timing is on point, the midrange is expressive, the bass weighty and well-defined while the highs are kept under control.

"The Sonys make instruments and vocals sound believable, just as if you were standing in the room getting a private performance," we wrote in our review.

"Playing Tom Odell’s Black Friday, the Sonys give you a front row seat and reveal themselves as expert communicators. There’s delicacy and subtlety in spades, which helps the earbuds extract fantastic emotion and feeling from the track."

They're both talented pairs, but sonically, the Sonys are a clear step above.

Compared to the Sonys, the Bose sound overblown – the XM6 exhibit much better control, detail and texture in the bass, but the overall clarity and insight are much better, too.

They communicate the subtleties of the music you're playing better and make the Bose sound like they're lacking sophistication.

The XM6 are more revealing for detail and dynamics and are just more capable performers.

** Winner: Sony WF-1000XM6 **

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Bose have plenty going for them. They're among the most comfortable, stable earbuds around, they sound good, and their noise cancellation is as class-leading as ever.

But the XM6 are a formidable opponent. They're bursting with features, they have the more natural-sounding ANC, and the battery life from their buds is better. And in terms of sound quality, there's a clear gap between the two which the Bose can't bridge.

It's close, but pound-for-pound, we would opt for the Sonys. There's still plenty of life left in the Bose, but we can't ignore that gap in sound quality.

** Winner: Sony WF-1000XM6 **

