The LG C-series is a bit of a mess right now, and it’s all the better for it

Features
By published

Can the C-series decide if it’s a mid-range or a flagship OLED TV?

LG C6 OLED TV
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Amazon Prime Video, The Grand Tour)

Last year, I called the LG C5 “the best TV for most people”, and that sentiment certainly rings true for the LG C6, which is an even better TV.

We have just awarded it five stars, and while I won’t give our full review away, the bottom line is that there are loads of picture and sound improvements that LG has been very modest about leading up to the release of this highly anticipated TV.

It’s a terrific TV, and it fixes the few niggles we had with the Award-winning C5; but that doesn’t change the fact that the C-series is, and has been for a while, a little bit of a mess. Thankfully, I love that.

Article continues below

The C-series has always floated around in the mid-range of LG’s OLED lineup. It is more premium and has a better feature set than the B-series, but it doesn't get the top-of-the-line panel technology and sleek design of the G-series. And that’s perfectly fine.

It now seems as though LG has gone full circle, which is both confusing and great for home cinema fans who want premium features at a cut-down price. Especially, of course, if you’re looking at the larger sizes with that premium panel technology.

Primary RGB Tandem OLED panels don’t come in this size, meaning both sets use WOLED panels and the Alpha 11 Gen 3 processor. If I were your average TV customer and not clued into the AV world to such an extent, I bet I would head straight towards the cheaper of the two.

Now, there are, of course, going to be differences between the models. I highly doubt – and sincerely hope – that LG is going to simply repackage a C6 into that lovely G6 chassis, whack a higher price on it and call it a day; but we'll need to test these TVs to discern exactly what the differences are between them.

The bottom line is that, as of now, the C6 is in its awkward in-between phase. It reminds me of a plot thread from a little film called Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Anakin Skywalker is granted a place on the Jedi Council in that film, but he is not promoted to Jedi Master. Much like how the LG C6 has been upgraded to include a lot of LG’s top-of-the-range tech, but not been granted the flagship title.

MORE:

Read our full LG OLED65C6 review

As well as our LG OLED65G5 review

And check out our picks for the best OLED TVs

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.