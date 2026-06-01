When should you stop feeding your hi-fi addiction?
Is an audiophile's work never done? We want to know your thoughts!
When should you stop?
Debating if you should have that “last” beer in the pub, binge one more episode of Bob’s Burgers before bed, or press that final button you know will push your partner over the edge during your latest “discussion”, it’s a question we all face on a near-daily basis.
But for this month’s Ask The Reader column, we want to know when you think is the right time to stop upgrading your hi-fi system.
Are you a perfectionist who ardently believes chasing audio nirvana is a lifelong journey with no end?
Or do you think that that way lies the path to madness, akin to Lady Winchester’s ever-expanding haunted house, and that there is a definite point when it’s time to stop to smell the hi-fi roses?
And even then, if you do take the time to appreciate what you’ve got, is a system ever truly there for life, or is there a time limit on how long you should wait before thinking about upgrading again?
We want to know your thoughts.
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Let us know about your personal hi-fi journey in the comments section of this page, or on our social media channels and forum.
Have you reached your final destination? If so, when did you know it was time to be happy with what you have?
Or, if you’re still on the hunt for new upgrades, what’s driving your search, and do you ever see your quest ending?
As always, the most interesting answers will be used in our follow-up responses column at the end of the month.
Thanks in advance! We look forward to reading your replies.
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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