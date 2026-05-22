Our hi-fi and home cinema experts have picked the 9 best Memorial Day deals worth your money

As always, the Memorial Day sales have started early, and deals are already bursting onto the scene at several retailers.

If you're planning a BBQ for the big day, we've found some excellent deals on some of the best Bluetooth speakers, capable of lighting up any garden party.

We've also included some great wireless headphones to keep you entertained if you're travelling, exercising or just out and about.

If you're preparing to stay in for a summer of sport, especially with the US hosting the FIFA World Cup, then there's no shortage of deals on big, bright, five-star TVs and expansive soundbars.

Check out the deals below!

If you're after a new TV for the soccer, then the LG C5 is one of our top recommendations. This OLED TV won a What Hi-Fi? Award for its punchy, crisp image and excellent contrast, and is now available with some heavy discounts.

The Fire TV Stick is a sales staple, and this latest 4K Max model is Amazon's best yet. Fuss-free, effective and with support for all HDR formats, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd generation) is an easy recommendation.

The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 Bluetooth speaker may be tiny, but the sound makes a big impact. Perfect for a Memorial Day BBQ, the Micro 2 is highly portable and IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) remains the best Dolby Atmos soundbar at its price, and produces an impressively spacious movie sound that works just as well with music. An affordable, all-in-one device perfect for summer sports and beyond.

The 1000x series has been Sony's flagship wireless series for a decade, and the Sony WH-1000XM6 are our top overall recommendation for the best headphones thanks to their exceptional insight, great sense of dynamism, and superb ANC.

If you're after a large budget TV, then the TCL QM7K (also known as the TCL C7K) is our top choice. With 1008 dimming zones and expansive Quantum Dot colour, the TCL QM7K offers explosive brightness and contrast and is superb value even at full price.

If you're after noise-cancellation in your wireless earbuds, then the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are for you. They deliver the brand's typically excellent noise-cancelling, plus a punchy, full-bodied sound, and secure, comfortable fit which makes them excellent all-rounders.

If you want impressive sound and awesome portability from your next Bluetooth speaker, then the JBL Flip 7 is more than up to the task. Its IP68-rated build should survive any environment you use it in, and it's still nicely portable thanks to its burrito-like shape and carabiner clip. The Flip 7 also offers superb clarity and sonic precision, and punchy bass for its size.

MORE:

Our pick of the best wireless earbuds you can buy

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