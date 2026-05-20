“The tiniest difference in a component can significantly change the sound” – hi-fi engineers discuss the subtle art of turntable design

“When Rega started in 1973, we were aware of the important part that the turntable and amplifier contributed to sound quality and the emotional listening experience. However, the whole industry believed that only the loudspeaker was important.

It was often lectured that an amplifier was ‘a piece of wire with gain’ and therefore had no effect on sound quality. The function of a turntable was considered to be rotating the record without ‘rumble’ or ‘wow and flutter’.

The quality of a cartridge was considered its ability to ‘track’ and record at minimum playing weights, as little as one half of a gram. Indeed, some of the very few published articles on turntable design were produced by Shure and considered ‘Trackability’. This commercial pressure pushed Rega into manipulating its first turntable, the Planet, with a controversial cosmetic content, rather than trying to market sound Quality.

After a few years, Rega became more financially stable. Some retailers worldwide, along with Linn products and Naim Audio, started to market the idea of turntable and amplifier ‘sound quality’.

Although our largest distributor objected, Rega gained confidence to launch the Planar 3, based on sound quality and value. It eliminated the audible shortcomings at the Planet but was visually more basic and barring.

Rega has learned that the majority of reproduced music lovers do not care about sound quality. The music itself is enough*. However, a small percentage of listeners find music an active and immersive experience. For these people, the closer the reproduced sound is to natural sound, the more emotionally satisfying the listening experience.

These are Rega customers, and we have learned that a new model must come with improved value and sound quality. If a product costs more, it must sound better.

* For some people, a Hi-Fi system is a statue or jewellery.”