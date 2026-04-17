High-end Japanese audio manufacturer TechDAS has added to its range of high-end turntables with the new Air Force IV record player.

Expanding upon the brand's established line of pneumatic decks, the new model uses an air bearing to isolate the rotating platter from the turntable's main body, teasing "unparalleled sound" thanks to its unique construction and high-quality materials.

Central to the Air Force IV is a heavy machined alloy platter, resulting, says TechDAS, in an "extended frequency range and noticeably enhanced dynamics".

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Combined with the company's air bearing system, that 9kg platter aims for a low noise floor, while a tapered spindle absorbs swaying from an off-centre LP. As seen in other TechDAS turntables, including the big-money Air Force One (just £75,000!), the Air Force IV will suck records flat onto its platter using vacuum clamping, helping to give the cartridge an easier ride.

(Image credit: TechDAS)

The Air Force IV features a low vibration AC motor, which is separated from the main chassis in order to prevent any unwanted vibrations affecting vinyl playback. The supplied belt, meanwhile, is made of polished polyester fibre, ensuring a more stable rotation for your records.

The Air Force IV sits on four suspension feet made using specialised damping materials, again seeking to more effectively block external vibrations from interfering with playback.

Capable of playing at 33 1⁄3, and 45 RPM speeds, the new deck can also accommodate up to three tonearms, so you can mix and match to get your sound just how you like it.

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The TechDAS Air Force IV is available now, priced at £19,998.

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