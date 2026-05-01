Audiovector bills its latest high-end loudspeakers as the “sweet spot” between sonic performance and refined design
The R5 Arreté have landed
Audiovector, the Danish brand behind luxury loudspeakers such as the R6 Arreté and the Trapeze Reimagined , has announced a new entry in its line of big-money floorstanders.
The new R5 Arreté are the latest members of the company’s established Arreté range, a line-up that tops out at the R10 Arreté, which cost a mighty £127,5000 / $165,000 / €147,500 per pair.
At just shy of £18,000, the new R5 Arreté are a comparative steal, yet they’re not modest in terms of their ambition. Inheriting trickle-down technology from their flagship R10 stablemates, the new speakers pledge to “redefine what a loudspeaker of this scale can achieve”.Article continues below
The new floorstanders are built around a 3.5-way architecture, with twin bass drivers operating distinctly from each other – one covering the full bass range, the second dedicated to the deepest sonic frequencies.
Those drivers combine to generate what Audiovector describes as bass “that is both deep and powerful", while a dedicated midrange unit promises a “clean, fast and transparent” response.
Each cabinet is hand-built in Denmark, with a narrow front baffle aiming to minimise edge diffraction for a more precise and transparent soundstage. The speaker plinths, together with precision-milled spikes and integrated decoupling system, further seek to eliminate unwanted resonances.
According to Renaissance Managing Director John Carroll: "We are delighted to launch the R5 Arreté. It’s a Danish masterclass in sound, styling and design that really hits the sweet spot."
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The R5 Arreté will be available in a choice of Piano Black, White Silk, African Mahogany Piano and Italian Walnut finishes, priced at £17,950. Custom paint finishes are available on request.
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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