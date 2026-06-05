Can this £50 bottle of liquid make your records sound better? You can find out for free
News
By Joe Svetlik published
Renowned record cleaner Keith Monks is offering free samples – you just pay the postage and packing.
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One of the drawbacks of physical media is that it degrades over time. Cassette tape stretches, CDs get scratched, and vinyl… well that’s possibly the most delicate format of all.
But now you can bring your old records back to life for a very small fee, thanks to this offer from Keith Monks. The renowned record-cleaning company is offering a free 100ml sample of its discOvery 33/45 cleaning fluid, complete with an application roller and instructions for use.
All you have to pay is the £5 postage.