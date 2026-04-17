If you’re a fan of 4K Blu-ray, then there’s an underappreciated sector of vinyl that you should explore

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Forget Dolby Atmos, it's all about two channel here

A shelving unit in a record shop with various movie and TV soundtracks
(Image credit: Future)

It’s Vinyl Week here at What Hi-Fi?, and while we’ve covered records from a wide range of artists and genres, there’s one special subset that I think deserves a bit more credit.

As someone who spends much more time in our dedicated home cinema testing room than our hi-fi stereo listening space, I find myself listening to a lot of film soundtracks.

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Now, I’m a huge proponent of physical media, as I’ve often rambled about here. 4K Blu-rays, especially special edition box sets and steel books, are my weakness, so the idea of adding a physical soundtrack to supplement my physical movie library is as incredibly tempting as it is financially concerning.

I think that there’s also something to be said for the preservation of movie soundtracks that vinyl is supporting in the same way that Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray are doing for movies and TV.

Rifling through the options at shops – including HMV, Rough Trade, and even Tower Records in Tokyo – unearthed everything from home cinema test room favourites. Yes, I’m talking about Blade Runner 2049, alongside likes of Barbie, Inception and Top Gun Maverick, and recent releases including Stranger Things, F1: The Movie, and Wicked.

As is the case with 4K Blu-ray preserving titles that can often be swallowed up and spat out into obscurity thanks to the streaming algorithms, it looks like vinyl records are ensuring that film soundtracks are given an equal opportunity to stand the test of time.

If you’re a cinephile looking to scratch the physical media itch, and 4K Blu-ray isn’t cutting it, then I’d recommend heading to your nearest record store to see what gems they have in stock.

MORE:

Check out the best turntables here

Read our full Sony PS-LX5BT review

And here are the 14 best film soundtracks to test your hi-fi system

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

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