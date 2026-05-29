Canvas HiFi launches the “world’s first audiophile soundbar” with high-end specification and a price tag to match

Danish audio brand Canvas HiFi has launched its latest home cinema sound system. And it’s staking a pretty huge claim, with the system being touted as the “world’s first audiophile soundbar”. Based on the specifications, we can see why.

The Canvas L is a similar proposition to the Canvas HiFi, which we reviewed last year. Unlike “conventional” soundbars on the market (think the Sonos Arc Ultra or Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9), this one is designed to be attached directly to your TV.

Much like the Canvas HiFi Canvas 65, it can either be mounted to a wall or placed in a freestanding set-up with your TV of choice mounted atop, for a “TV and HiFi in a unified design” arrangement. The bespoke magnetic grilles also return, with 65-, 75-, 77-, 83-, and 85-inch sizes widely available, and custom-made options for TVs ranging from 98- to 115-inches.

Latest Videos From

While this all seems similar to Canvas HiFi’s previous hi-fi-speakers-meets-soundbar fare, the company says that “CANVAS L was created from a completely different starting point: to build a genuine audiophile loudspeaker system within a minimalist architectural form.”

This is evident in the driver arrangement, which is a pretty radical departure from Canvas’s previous effort. The Canvas L sports two linear-phase tweeter/midrange modules, each with a custom 4-inch midrange driver from Scan-Speak and a 29mm SB Acoustics ring radiator tweeter.

These are paired with four 8-inch Scan-Speak mid/bass woofers with matching passive radiators, which have been tuned by high-end speaker designer Benno Baun Meldgaard.

All of these drivers are custom-made for the Canvas L, and they are powered by a staggering 1500W of Class D amplification. This is all housed in a “highly rigid Compact Density Fibreboard enclosure” with an upgraded version of Canvas’s patented resonance-reducing technology called BridgeBrace+.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bacch 3D audio processing also returns. This employs advanced crosstalk cancellation algorithms to achieve a wider and more immersive sound that is “normally only experienced from large standalone loudspeaker systems”, according to Canvas HiFi. The Canvas L also sports an AD Quad-Core DSP system and a Burr Brown DAC.

Room correction is also supported – but there is a catch. Canvas says that it takes just one minute of listening via its companion app to “optimise its frequency response” for the “perfect tonal balance”, but only if you have an iOS device. Android users will have to shell out for an external Zen Microphone accessory if they want to optimise the Canvas L’s sound performance for their listening space.

The Canvas L sports HDMI ARC/eARC, digital coaxial, Toslink, stereo RCA, and ethernet inputs. Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, TIDAL Connect, Spotify Connect, DLNA, and Roon Ready.

The Canvas L is expected to launch later this year, and it will make its official debut at the Vienna High End show on the 4th of June.

Finally, Canvas Hifi has given this prestigious soundbar a price tag to match, with the Canvas L, front panel and universal TV mount package costing a considerable €5999 (that’s around £5200 at the time of writing).

MORE:

Read our Canvas HiFi Canvas 65 review

As well as our KEF XIO review

And check out our picks for the best soundbars