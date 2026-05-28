Neat adds a small-but-powerful pair of floorstanders to its popular Classic speaker range
The Vito Classic are teased ahead of launch at the Vienna High End show
Neat Acoustics is adding to its Classic line-up of hi-fi speakers with the new Vito floorstanders.
Positioned at the top of the Classic range, which currently boasts the five-star Mystique Classic towers and Petite Classic standmounts, the new Vito speakers promise "spacious, natural and emotionally engaging musical presentation" with a sound that feels "both effortless and immersive".
Like their Classic counterparts, the Vito are reasonably compact floorstanders (just 90cm high), yet despite their relatively small size, Neat promises a genuinely "full range performance suitable for medium to large listening spaces."
To achieve this, the 2.5-way design houses the same AMT tweeter technology as found in the rest of the Classic range, while a dual bass driver configuration teases a "deep, controlled bass performance."
Neat will introduce the new Vito Classic loudspeakers at this year's High End Vienna showcase next week, running from 4th to 7th June.
The new speakers will be available to buy from September, costing around £4995 per pair (further prices pending), potentially making them around twice the price of their Mystique siblings (£2475). Finishes are yet to be finalised, but options may include Oak, Walnut, Pearl White and Graphite Black.
Neat hasn't yet released the full details and specifications for its upcoming Vito speakers, but we'll let you know when we have more information. We remain big fans of the Petite and Mystique, so we're more than a little curious to see if third time's a charm for Neat's Classic line-up.
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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