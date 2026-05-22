It's official: Naim and Focal have a new owner

A couple of months ago we brought you news that hi-fi brands Naim and Focal were being taken over by a new owner. We now have official confirmation that the deal is done.

The two brands' parent company VerVent Audio is now owned by Barco, which is "a global specialist in high-end projection, visualisation, and immersive experience solutions."

The aim is to build "a European leader in audiovisual solutions" that can cater to both professional and residential environments alike.

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It's described as a "long term vision for all Focal and Naim activities", so let's hope the brands keep thriving. Our senior staff writer Harry McKerrell was worried and excited in equal measure when the move was announced.

We're promised the deal will produce "some of the most competitive audiovisual solutions on the market while setting new standards for usage in the most demanding environments."

As for what it means for us hi-fi and home cinema fans, we'll have to wait and see. Naim and Focal were both founded independently in the 1970s, and joined forces in 2011 under VerVent Audio.

Hopefully we'll keep seeing products as good as the premium Focal Bathys Mg wireless headphones and the superb Naim NAC 552 / NAP 500 DR amplifier we reviewed recently.

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We also have the brands' latest collaboration product, the Focal Mu-so Hekla all-in-one Dolby Atmos system, in for review at the moment.

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Read our Naim NAC 552 / NAP 500 DR review

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