Rewind: An exclusive OLED TV review, new Sonos speaker, big change for Naim and Focal and more

Features
By published

A lot happened last week…

WiiM sound in listening room with Rewind logo
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

A new week is upon us, which means a fresh entry into our regular hi-fi and home cinema news digest, Rewind.

Here’s what you need to know.

Article continues below

We tested the LG C6

Image 1 of 9
LG C6 OLED TV
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Amazon Prime Video, The Grand Tour)

LG’s step-down C series of OLED TVs has a strong track record in our testing rooms, as evidenced by the number of LG C5 sets in last year’s What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Which is why our reviewers were very happy when the 65-inch LG C6 appeared in our testing rooms last week. We initially found the 65-inch set a little dull when the series was unveiled, featuring modest specification bumps to a standard OLED panel rather than the next-gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED tech seen on its larger siblings.

But once we got to properly put it through its paces in our viewing rooms, these initial concerns proved to be completely unfounded. Make no mistake, the C6 is an upgrade on the C5 in nearly every way. As said by our reviewers: “While it might seem at first glance to be the least exciting model in LG’s 2026 OLED TV range, the ‘normal’ sized C6 is, in fact, a revelation.”

Read our full LG C6 review

Naim and Focal are getting new owners

Focal Mu-so Hekla in demo listening room

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

News that Barco is set to buy VerVent Audio is, without a doubt, one of the biggest AV stories to break this year.

Like Harman International’s takeover of Masimo’s Audio brands last year, it means the Belgian firm will take control of several big hi-fi brands, chief among which are Naim and Focal.

What the deal means for both remains unclear, though Barco CEO, An Steegen, has confirmed they will continue to operate as consumer brands on some level and are part of a wider aspiration to grow the firm’s audiovisual offering.

Read the full story: Marquee audio brands Focal and Naim will soon have a new owner

We reviewed WiiM’s HomePod-inspired speaker

Image 1 of 7
WiiM Sound wireless speaker
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)