A new week is upon us, which means a fresh entry into our regular hi-fi and home cinema news digest, Rewind.

As always, our team of experts detail the top stories to break over the past seven days, and what a week it was! As well as a key exclusive review of LG’s latest step-down OLED, we saw a piece of cataclysmic news break involving two big-name hi-fi brands.

Here’s what you need to know.

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We tested the LG C6

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Amazon Prime Video, The Grand Tour) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Amazon Prime Video, The Grand Tour) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Amazon Prime Video, The Grand Tour) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Amazon Prime Video, The Grand Tour) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Amazon Prime Video, The Grand Tour) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Amazon Prime Video, The Grand Tour) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

LG’s step-down C series of OLED TVs has a strong track record in our testing rooms, as evidenced by the number of LG C5 sets in last year’s What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Which is why our reviewers were very happy when the 65-inch LG C6 appeared in our testing rooms last week. We initially found the 65-inch set a little dull when the series was unveiled, featuring modest specification bumps to a standard OLED panel rather than the next-gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED tech seen on its larger siblings.

But once we got to properly put it through its paces in our viewing rooms, these initial concerns proved to be completely unfounded. Make no mistake, the C6 is an upgrade on the C5 in nearly every way. As said by our reviewers: “While it might seem at first glance to be the least exciting model in LG’s 2026 OLED TV range, the ‘normal’ sized C6 is, in fact, a revelation.”

Read our full LG C6 review

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Naim and Focal are getting new owners

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

News that Barco is set to buy VerVent Audio is, without a doubt, one of the biggest AV stories to break this year.

Like Harman International’s takeover of Masimo’s Audio brands last year, it means the Belgian firm will take control of several big hi-fi brands, chief among which are Naim and Focal.

What the deal means for both remains unclear, though Barco CEO, An Steegen, has confirmed they will continue to operate as consumer brands on some level and are part of a wider aspiration to grow the firm’s audiovisual offering.

Read the full story: Marquee audio brands Focal and Naim will soon have a new owner

We reviewed WiiM’s HomePod-inspired speaker