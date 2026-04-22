Hisense showed me its dazzling flagship TV at a luxury London retailer, and it could signify a promising future for Micro LED

Features
By published

Prepare yourself for the price tag

Wall mounted Hisense Micro LED playing a scene from Black Panther on screen
(Image credit: Future)

With what has felt like a never-ending influx of panel technologies over the past couple of years – think Micro Lens Array OLED, RGB Mini LED and Primary RGB Tandem OLED – we've lost sight of the true future of TV panel tech.

Micro LED, which employs millions of microscopic self-immersive LEDs for an OLED-like experience without the drawbacks, has been quietly simmering in the background for years.

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Now, I appreciate that Harrods isn't a retailer that appeals to the masses – it's certainly not where I do much of my shopping. But this is a luxury TV technology after all, and the price tag reflects it.

For this price, that's the kind of service you'd expect – right?

We'll need those prices to drop first, though – we highly doubt the average consumer will spend six figures on a TV anytime soon.

MORE:

MicroLED TV: everything you need to know

Check out our picks for the best OLED TVs

As well as the best Mini LED TVs

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

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